40 HILARIOUS reactions to the presidential debate that are keeping us from raging all day

Last night, President Joe Biden and Donald Trump were pitted against each other in a presidential debate that Democrats were hoping would showcase Biden’s accomplishments and power and expose Trump’s incompetence.

Instead, we got Biden backing up his statements with facts but sounding frail and Trump lying at the speed of light. It was not a good night!

Biden’s performance may have been raspy and imperfect in the first debate ahead of the November election, but he got in a few good jabs that seemed to trigger Trump. He brought up Trump’s MANY felony convictions, his alleged insults against WWI veterans, his role in the January 6 insurrection, and even accused Trump of “having sex with a porn star.”

A presidential candidate saying, “I didn’t have sex with a porn star” on national television wasn’t on our 2024 bingo card, but in retrospect, it probably should have been with Trump on the ballot.

Trump, on the other hand, lied at every turn, bragged about saving the economy, claimed the war in Ukraine would never have happened if he was in office, blamed migrants for, well, everything, and brought up the supposed cognitive tests he’s passed. Right. *eye roll*

The two candidates only had 90 minutes to show the American people why they were the best political to run the country, and yet somehow, at one point, the debate devolved into an argument over who is better at golf — a moment that could have been pulled directly from Grumpy Old Men.

In the aftermath of the debate, most pundits seemed more focused on Biden’s shaky performance than the deluge of egregious lies Trump told throughout the night. However, people on x (formerly Twitter) were happy to criticize both sides in ways that still have us cackling!

“They shoulda done hot ones and whoever lived can have it,” one person posted, while someone else quipped, “Biden is saying true shit incoherently. Trump is saying fake shit coherency. We’re f—ked.” Many people were also quick to poke fun at the ages of both candidates, “Making two geriatrics argue in from of the entire country at 9PM is diabolical,” someone commented.

But Trump’s lies were also comedy fodder, with people writing, “If you manage to lie 400 times in an hour-long debate, a secret trap door should open right under you and drop you into a tank of water filled with sharks and teslas,” and, “Fun fact about the debate: It’s the first time the Secret Service has allowed a convicted felon to get this close to the President of the United States.”

Do we wish the debate had gone better for Biden? Of course. But since it didn’t, we’re planning to drown our sorrows in ice cream and the countless jokes and memes posted on social media.

Keep scrolling to see the most hilarious social media reactions!



