60 HILARIOUS reactions to Kamala Harris DESTROYING Trump at the debate that have us CACKLING

Last night, Vice President Kamala Harris wiped the floor with Donald Trump at their first presidential debate together. While Harris laid out her policy positions and criticized Trump for his incompetence and nearly cartoon levels of villainy, the MAGA leader shouted out baseless — and genuinely bizarre — claims about immigrants getting transgender surgery and eating cats and refused to admit he lost the last election.
The debate between Joe Biden and Trump was an unmitigated disaster for both parties, but time around, Harris managed to not only make cogent arguments but also bait Trump into yelling about nonsense. Plus, her facial expressions alone, as she watched Trump say unhinged things and lie at every turn, were glorious to watch.
Harris was on point through the whole debate and when she said, “and this…former president,” that pregnant pause said it all. We all know what kind of words she wanted to use to refer to Trump. Trump is, predictably, now claiming the debate was “rigged.” No, honey, you just finally had to debate someone on top of their game.
While Trump’s wild claims are ridiculous, at least they’re not as boring as his allegation that he won the last election, and they provided us with a bevy of hilarious memes! From people on X saying “perhaps men are too emotional to be President” to congresswoman Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez posting that Trump “sounds like a guy yelling at random people on 34th Street with a karaoke speaker” to people joking about Trump’s line that he has “concepts of a plan,” the memes still have us cackling the next day.
