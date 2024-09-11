40 FUNNY responses CLOWNING Trump's BONKERS claim that immigrants are 'eating the pets'

lev radin/Shutterstock; MirasWonderland/Shutterstock
We all know that the first presidential debate between Vice President Kamala Harris and Trump was going to be a dozy, but we had no clue just how off the rails the MAGA leader would go.
While Harris kept her cool in the face of Trump claiming ridiculous things like her running mate Tim Walz supports "abortion in the ninth month," Trump's performance was a mess. He's gone from claiming immigrants are taking "Black jobs" in his debate with President Joe Biden to now saying that immigrants are eating your pets and getting gender-affirming surgery while in prison.
"In Springfield, they're eating the dogs. The people that came in, they're eating the cats, they're eating, they're eating the pets of the people that live there," Trump said during last night's debate on ABC News.
Using vile and dehumanizing language when talking about immigrants is nothing new for Trump, but this particular accusation about Haitian migrants abducting pets and eating them is one that originally came from neo-Nazis and far-right activists before Trump’s running mate JD Vance started repeating it, NPR reports. Yup, in 2024, a presidential candidate repeated a debunked myth from NEO NAZIS during a live televised debate. What a time to be alive.
The best part of the entire night was watching Harris' facial expressions as Trump yelled out these baseless claims about migrants like an old man shouting at clouds, and Trump being live fact-checked by ABC News anchor David Muir, who informed Trump that they "checked with the city manager" of Springfield, Ohio and there haven't been any reports of immigrants eating pets. That shouldn't be something you have to fact-check for a former president, but here we are.
Harris' look of confusion and dismay when Trump was repeating this harmful Republican talking point about migrants was hilarious, but it's the memes people posted to X that have had us cackling all day. From people making hilarious Simpsons jokes to someone posting that "Call Kamala a Springfield resident bc she ate," to Bravo host Andy Cohen writing, "Is this old man talking about people eating cats? What is happening?"
Keep scrolling to see the most hysterical reactions to Trump's wild and disgusting comments about immigrants!