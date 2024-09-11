30 HYSTERICAL reactions to Trump's idiotic 'transgender illegal aliens are getting surgery’ claim

Transgender illegal aliens? What?!
Consolidated News Photos/Shutterstock; FOX
The problems facing the LGBTQ+ community sadly weren’t mentioned during last night’s presidential debate, but Donald Trump did make some WILD claims about transgender immigrants that are so ridiculous the entire internet is roasting him for it.
Trump floundered during Tuesday’s night debate on ABC News, where he was forced to go toe to toe against Vice President Kamala Harris, and while she stayed on message, Trump refused to answer questions and instead put a bizarre new spin on conservative rhetoric about immigrants and the trans community.
Republicans have spent decades villainizing immigrants — despite the fact that the U.S. is a country made up of immigrants — but Trump took things to a whole new conspiratorial level when he claimed that Harris “wants to do transgender operations on illegal aliens that are in prison.”
Combining the Republican scare tactics of immigrants being criminals and the government forcing gender-affirming surgery on people is a whole new level of weird we didn’t think possible. But every time Harris baited Trump, instead of remaining calm and presenting his policy positions, the MAGA leader started shouting out these dangerous allegations about trans people and immigrants.
The best part of the entire night was watching Harris’ facial expressions as Trump yelled out these baseless claims like an old man shouting at clouds. And the internet is not letting him live it down! The jokes about ALF, E.T., xenomorphs, and Roger the alien from Family Guy all dressing in drag as “illegal transgender aliens” are hysterical. The memes are memeing, and we can’t stop laughing.
Keep scrolling for the funniest reactions to Trump’s bonkers claims about transgender aliens!