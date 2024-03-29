5 UNHINGED things Republican Lauren Boebert has said about the Bible

Truly unhinged!
Shutterstock
Conservative Christian Rep. Lauren Boebert bills herself as a “family values” Republican and is constantly talking about Jesus and the Bible, but because it’s Boebert — who is known for doing and saying unhinged things — she ends up using the Bible in her speeches in unpredictable and very strange ways.
Boebert has some genuinely terrifying religious beliefs — she wants Christians running the government, and last year, she told Republicans at a dinner in Tennessee that we are approaching the end times and the “second coming of Jesus” — but she also has said some downright WILD things about the Bible that have us cracking up.
From talking about Jesus using guns to telling women to chase after Jesus to save their marriages, she may never become a pastor, but she has provided us with some much-needed laughs at her stupidity in the lead-up to Easter Sunday.
In 2022, while speaking at a Charis Christian Centre event, Boebert claimed that Jesus could have saved himself from crucifixion at the hands of the Romans if he’d had an AR-15, The Independent reports.
“On Twitter, a lot of the little Twitter trolls, they like to say, ‘Oh, Jesus didn’t need an AR-15, how many AR-15s do you think Jesus would’ve had? Well, he didn’t have enough to keep his government from killing him,” Boebert said.
How very Christian of her because, you know, Jesus is famous for being a violent gun nut and not for telling his disciples to put down their swords. Also, isn’t Jesus dying on the cross for our sins — and not blowing everyone away with assault rifles — kind of an important part of Christianity?
On multiple occasions, Boebert has tried to criticize cancel culture by making the bizarre comparison to Biblical figures like Cain and Abel, who she said were the victims of so-called “cancel culture.”
“They Don’t want you to say certain things, but that’s nothing new,” she said during one of these speeches. “Cancel culture has been around from the very beginning, so don’t be intimidated when they want to cancel you. Cain canceled Abel. Shadrach, Meshach, and Abednego, King Nebuchadnezzar tried to cancel them.”
What? Telling conservatives to stand against the very modern idea of cancel culture because Biblical figures were supposedly “canceled” is such a bizarre choice.
While speaking at a women’s conference at a Dallas church in 2023, Boebert implied that then-House Speaker Kevin McCarthy was one of her “demons," the Washington Post reports.
“Ladies … God is using you in mighty ways,” she told the crowd. “Maybe he’ll have you ball up your fists and stand in front of some demons — maybe a speaker of the House?”
It’s a bizarre choice to call a member of your own political party — and the leader of the House of Representatives — a demon, although it’s maybe not surprising considering McCarthy only served as Speaker for less than a year before being ousted by his fellow Republicans and replaced by Mike Johnson.
On September 9, 2022, Boebert was speaking at a Truth & Liberty Coalition conference — a nonprofit cofounded by right-wing pastor Andrew Wommack — when she mistakenly said “wonton killing” when she meant to say “wanton killing” while reading a Bible verse, Business Insider reports.
She then tried to save the moment by saying, “I don’t know what a wonton killing is. I’m going to have to look that one up, but it sounds interesting, and I don’t think I want to be a part of it.”
Apparently, Boebert went to the same school where Marjorie Taylor Greene learned that scientists use a“peach tree dishes.”
Boebert prides herself on being a "family values" Republican and once told women at a Cornerstone Christian Center event to "chase Jesus" if they were struggling with their marriages, Business Insider reports.
"And if you start chasing Jesus, with everything that you have, I promise you that your husband will chase you, chasing Jesus," Boebert said. "To be able to speak life into a marriage that seems like it's ending is so powerful."
We sure didn't see her stick to these Christian values or try chasing after Jesus when she was going through a very public — and very messy — divorce or when her son had a baby out of wedlock while he was still in his teens. We did, however, see Boebert groping her date while watching the family-friendly Beetlejuice musical.