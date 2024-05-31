25 FUNNIEST reactions to Lauren Boebert claiming Trump's guilty verdict was unfair

After former President Donald Trump was convicted yesterday, Republican Representative and MAGA devotee Lauren Boebert took to X (formerly Twitter) to stand up for him and got roasted by the internet for her trouble.
Trump was found guilty on 34 counts of falsifying business records to cover up hush-money payments he made to former adult film star Stormy Daniels in an attempt to hide his affair from the American people in the run-up to the 2016 presidential election.
After the jury handed down the verdict, Republicans flocked to social media to defend their fearless leader *eye-roll*, so, of course, Boebert had to join in. “Say it with me: ELECTION INTERFERENCE,” she wrote on X. Boebert — who is such a Trump loyalist that she even showed her support at the courthouse during his trial — likely thought she would find like-minded people in her comment section defending Trump, but instead, she was met with hilarious insults. Poor baby!
While MAGA-obsessed Trump fans — some of them members of Congress — have spent the day since his guilty verdict claiming the trial was an unjust witch-hunt orchestrated by Joe Biden, who is trying to interfere in November’s presidential election, people in Boebert’s comment section were quick to point out that that’s exactly what the crime that landed Trump in hot water. Pot meet kettle.
“Yes ma’am, that is what Donald Trump was convicted of,” commented investigative journalist Victoria Brownsworth. Other people dunked on Boebert for her abysmal performance in the polls even though she had already switched congressional districts to one that would provide her an easier path to victory. “You are polling at 27% - you are going to lose your seat,” someone wrote.
Some intrepid X users also pointed out that she should be focused on her son, who was arrested in connection with a string of car and property thefts. Boebert was heavily criticized for not paying for her son’s lawyer and for making time to attend Trump’s trial, but not her own son’s court dates.“How’s your son’s trial going? Pay for a lawyer yet? Go fix your family.” Other people couldn’t help but make fun of Boebert’s “extracurricular” activities, which got her kicked out of The Beetlejuice Musical. “Say it with me… I will not give hand jobs in public. I will not give hand jobs in public. I will not give hand jobs in public.”
Watching Republicans trip all over themselves to defend a convicted felon makes us want to vomit, but trust the internet to make things better with hilarious barbed comments!
Keep scrolling to see the funniest reactions to Boebert making a fool of herself trying to claim Trump’s trial was unfair.