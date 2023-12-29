25 Times Republicans Looked Like Fools and Hypocrites in 2023 While We Cackled

Hunter Crenian/Shutterstock; Evan El-Amin/Shutterstock; Lev Radin/Shutterstock
From right-wing zealots spewing hate to countless anti-LGBTQ+ laws sweeping the nation, America can feel like a scary place to live if you are queer. In 2023, we faced anti-drag bills, homophobic book bans, anti-trans legislation, and bans on gender-affirming care, but we persevered and even thrived in the face of this hateful opposition. Republicans, on the other hand, showed themselves to be foolish hypocrites at every turn while we sat back and laughed.
Moms For Liberty co-founder Bridget Ziegler was proven to be a horrid hypocrite, we watched as Ted Cruz humiliated himself by claiming to know what women want in bed (hint: you absolutely don’t, Ted), we bore witness to Rudy Giuliani look like an idiot again and again, Houss Speak Mike Johnson admitted to creeping on his son’s porn consumption, Marjorie Taylor Greene alienated the entire GOP with her extremist views, and we watched as a gay Republican podcaster learned that his party is homophobic and racist (who could have guessed?!). They really outdid themselves this year.
Without us having to lift a single finger, the GOP proved to the world over and over again that they are pathetic losers who talk out of both sides of their mouths, and we LIVED for every single moment of it! We may be petty, but we earned it after a year like this!
Here are 25 times Republicans showed us their true colors in 2023 and proved that they are the fools and hypocrites we always knew they were.
Rep. Robert Garcia Ruthlessly Mocks Kellyanne Conway For Her Sad Attempt To Insult Democrats
Conway went on Fox News to insult liberals, but ended up getting dragged on social media!
Hypocrite Alert! Homophobic Moms For Liberty Co-Founder Caught On Tape With Another Woman
Bridget Ziegler loved supporting the "Don't Say Gay" bill, but apparently loves sex with women even more.
Watch Republican Lauren Boebert Admit She's A Loser & Has To Switch Districts To Win
The MAGA darling has been mired in scandals and has to physically move in order to stand a chance at getting reelected.
Ron DeSantis’ 7 Most Epic Fails On The Presidential Campaign Trail
Reveling in the Florida governor's most embarrassing moments is our new favorite past time.
Watch Ted Cruz Humiliate Himself By Telling Women What They Want In Bed & Get ROASTED For It
The Texas senator managed to make every women within a 100 mile radius dry as a bone.
Watch This Trump Supporter Get The Shock Of His Life When He Realizes Republicans Are Terrible UPDATED
Republican Rob Smith got a rude awakening when a crowd of MAGA true believers turned on him.
Watch Republican Ron DeSantis Get Heckled So Badly He Falls Apart During A Campaign Speech
The presidential hopeful gets so flustered by a woman heckling him that he starts stammering during a recent speech.
Watch Republican Paul Ryan Call Donald Trump An 'Authoritarian Narcissist' — Hard Agree
The former Republican Speaker of the House tore Trump apart on a recent video conference.
Watch Matt Gaetz Get BRUTALLY Trolled With Award For Paying 'Underage Girls'
The Florida Representative was humiliated in front of a crowd of his fellow Republicans and it was glorious!
Rudy Ignored His Lawyers, Ran His Mouth & It May Cost Him *Checks Notes* Everything
America's Mayor sold his soul & all he got in return was a mountain of debt — and some dripping hair dye.
Watch This Book Banner Claim Her Raging P*rn Addiction Is *Checks Notes* Scholastic's Fault
Um, did anyone tell her that the mic and camera are on. Ma'am the world can hear you.
Ted Cruz Is A Supernova Of Hypocrisy. That's Right, We See You *Rafael*
Despite Ted not being his legal name, the Republican Senator just introduced a bill that would allow for deadnaming.
Watch Kevin McCarthy Take Down His Own Party While Praising Democrats In New Viral Video
The former Speaker of the House is going down, and he's taking everybody with him!
Moms For Liberty Just Got Schooled By Kids Who Accurately Called Out The Extremist Group
“Love is love & ur wrong! Grow up!" a student from a Seattle Gay Straight Alliance wrote to the Moms for Liberty.
Watch This Texas Democrat Leave Republicans Speechless When He Uses The Bible Against Them
“I guess what I’m trying to figure out is why is having a rainbow in a classroom is indoctrination and not having the Ten Commandments in a classroom,” Texas State Rep. James Talarico argued in a now viral video.
House Speaker Mike Johnson's Latest Resurfaced Admission Is Next Level Pervy
The Republican congressman explained how he would've taken advantage of trans-inclusive policies to be a Peeping Tom.
Watch Rudy Giuliani Look Like A Dummy While Defending Fox News
If America's Mayor isn't dripping hair dye, his head is on fire.
Ted Cruz Is OBSESSED With This Democrat's Junk, We See You Girl
The anti-gay Republican went on a conservative podcast where we kept talking about Rep. Eric Swalwell's package.
The MAGA Queen Has Become a Mega Loser And We’re Here For It!
Marjorie Taylor Greene's extremist antics have managed to alienate the entire Republican Party.
Watch Former Trump Lawyer Throw Him Under The Bus & Cackle Along With Us
Trump codefendant Jenna Ellis took a plea deal today and will now have to cooperate against the man.
George Santos Pouts, Won't Run Again After Ethics Committee Points Out The Obvious, Gurl Bye
The embattled gay New York congressman said he wouldn't seek reelection in the wake of a damning ethics report that found he most likely broke federal law.
Gay Congressman George Santos Expelled From Congress
The New York Republican is the sixth person in history to be kicked out of Congress.
Watch This GOP Senator Act Like A Child & Get Schooled Like A Child By Sen. Bernie Sanders
Sen. Markwayne Mullin made a fool of himself trying to start an actual physical fight during a hearing over a mean tweet.
House Speaker Mike Johnson Creeps On Teen Son’s Porn Usage & His Son Returns The Favor
It’s not creepy, It's accountability! Ahem.
Kyrsten Sinema's Main Character Syndrome Is Getting So Embarrassing
U.S. Sen. Kyrsten Sinema told Sen. Mitt Romney that she didn't care if she was re-elected because "I saved the Senate by myself."
