Scroll To Top
Politics

Number of queer asylum seekers in Europe continue to rise as anti-LGBTQ+ laws expand globally

LGBTQ Asylum Europe
Shutterstock

One couple has found refuge together in Italy after fleeing Nigeria for fear of imprisonment, or even death.

The amount of asylum seekers in Europe doing so on the grounds of homophobic and transphobic persecution continues to grow, says a new report from the Associated Press. In an interview with a lesbian couple, Ella Anthony and Doris Ezuruike Chinonso, who have fled Nigeria through Libya and now live outside of Rome, Italy, gives details into what the experience has been like.

While many who claim asylum are looking to escape things like poverty, war, famine, and other conflicts, many are increasingly looking to flee from countries that criminalize homosexuality. In Nigeria, homosexuality is criminalized. Nigeria’s Same Sex Marriage Prohibition Act, passed in 2014, outlaws not only same-sex relationships but gay clubs and organizations, or even for gay people to hold a meeting with one another. Those arrested and found guilty can face incredibly harsh punishments, including 14 years in prison and the death penalty. “If you’re lucky, you end up in prison. If not, they kill you,” Chinonso said.

Europe is not the only place experiencing a rise in LGBTQ+ migrants. The United States and Canada have also been receiving LGBTQ+ asylum seekers from across parts of Africa, Asia, and the Middle East. However, with the passage of HR 118 into law this year, the US immigration system and process for LGBTQ asylum has gone from difficult to borderline impossible.

Still, the fight continues. It is hard to know just how many migrants are seeking asylum based on LGBTQ persecution. Most European countries don’t keep statistics on that, but there are non-governmental organizations fighting for immigrant rights that are trying to paint a clearer picture of the situation. Kimahli Powell, chief executive of the Canadian-based LGBTQ asylum assistance group Rainbow Railroad, said that Rainbow Railroad received 15,000 assistance requests last year, compared to 9,500 requests the year before.

While the future remains fraught, at least Anthony and Chinonso have found safety in Italy. “Certainly, life here in Italy isn’t 100% what we want. But let’s say it’s 80% better than in my country,” Chinonso said. “Here you can live as you like.”

From Your Site Articles
PoliticsNews
anti-lgbtq+anti-lgbtq+ legislationasiaasylumasylum seekerscanadacriminalize homosexualityeuropeimmigrant rightsimmigrationitalykimahli powelllesbian couplelgbtq immigrantslibyanigeriapoliticsromeunited states
Be sure to follow Pride on your favorite social platform

Want more breaking equality news & trending entertainment stories?

Check out our NEW 24/7 streaming service: the Advocate Channel!

Download the Advocate Channel App for your mobile phone and your favorite streaming device!


APPLE STORE - GOOGLE PLAY

ROKU - APPLE TV - FIRE TV - GOOGLE TV

Advocate Channel - The Pride StoreOut / Advocate Magazine - Fellow Travelers & Jamie Lee Curtis

From our Sponsors

Most Popular

John Cena, Gia Gunn, Tyler Cameron
Celebrities
Badge
gallery

48 celebrities with OnlyFans accounts to thirst over

below her mouth, heavenly creatures, the hunger
Movies
Badge
gallery

25 All-Time Greatest Lesbian Sex Scenes in Movies & Where To Stream Them

Saltburn, The Color Purple, All Us Strangers
Movies
Badge
gallery

87 LGBTQ+ Movies We Can’t Wait To See In 2023

28 same-sex couples who don't mind the age gap
Dating
Badge
gallery

28 same-sex couples who don't mind the age gap

25 Reasons Being A Bottom Is Tougher Than Being A Top
Love&Sex
Badge
gallery

25 Reasons Being A Bottom Is Tougher Than Being A Top

​These 44 Stars Came Out In 2023 ​
ComingOut
Badge
gallery

​These 44 Stars Came Out In 2023 ​

30 sexiest gay scenes in film
Movies

30 steamy gay scenes in movies that have us feeling VERY h-word

30 TV Shows With Bisexual Guy Characters
TV
Badge
gallery

30 TV Shows With Bisexual Guy Characters & Where To Watch Them

Bridgerton & Queen Charlotte sex scenes
TV
Badge
gallery

All 20 Sex Scenes on 'Bridgerton', Ranked

30 Best 'Trades Of The Season' In The 'RuPaul's Drag Race' Franchise
Celebrities
Badge
gallery

30 Best 'Trades Of The Season' In The 'RuPaul's Drag Race' Franchise

Latest Stories

author avatar

Rowan Ashley Smith

Read Full Bio