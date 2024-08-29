​15 times Sarah Huckabee Sanders was ROASTED for saying Kamala Harris needs a 'babysitter'

We've never seen an insult backfire so spectacularly!
We were overjoyed the day Sarah Huckabee Sanders left her position as Donald Trump's White House press secretary because we hoped we'd never have to hear her open her mouth again (sorry, Arkansas, we know you're stuck with her!), but when she says something so idiotic that the internet collectively mocks we relish the feeling of schadenfreude!
On Wednesday, the Arkansas governor appeared on Fox & Friends claiming that Democrats think Vice President Kamala Harris is so incompetent that she needs her vice presidential pick Tim Walz to act as her "babysitter" for her upcoming CNN interview.
"It's clear that her own team and her own party think she needs a babysitter," Sanders said to Fox's Ainsley Earhardt. "And that's why they're putting her vice presidential nominee on the stage with her, so that he can step in and answer questions if things go like the clips we just saw, like she has done in previous interviews."
Sanders then made the rookie mistake of posting the Fox & Friends clip on X with the caption, "Team Harris thinks Kamala needs a new babysitter. I think America needs a new President." Of course, the internet immediately started dunking on her for every single part of her post being dead wrong.
First off, the whole premise is faulty because vice presidential candidates frequently accompany their running mate for interviews, something people were quick to point out by posting photos of all of the times Republicans — including Trump — have been interviewed with their VP pick. Her comment also completely backfired when people started agreeing that we need a new President, which couldn't be Trump because he's already had the job before. "I agree. America needs a new President, not an old one like Donald Trump but someone who has never been President like Kamala Harris," someone hilariously commented. Political commentator Keith Olbermann also ruthlessly mocked her for mispronouncing Harris' name, "You're pronouncing her name wrong you useless nepo-baby."
Harris' fledgling campaign has been so successful that Republicans are grasping at straws to try to insult her. See, this is why Republicans shouldn't f—ck around and find out!
Keep scrolling to see the most hilarious reactions to Sarah Huckebee's weak attempt at an insult, epically backfiring!