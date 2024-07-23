30 HILARIOUS Kamala Harris memes keeping us GIGGLING through these UNPRECEDENTED TIMES​

Ugh no kidding. It sure feels like every day there's something new, unprecedented, and usually horrifying happening in the world today.

This is why in the rare moments we get an unexpected, never before seen, earth-shaking event that’s actually *gasp* good, we need to embrace it and take the W.

Case in point: Joe Biden putting the future of America and democracy itself above his own ego to step aside and usher in a new (presumptive) nominee to vie for the presidency — and then for that person to be an LGBTQ+ ally, Venn diagram aficionado, and giggler-in-chief Kamala Harris .

Mary, we are taking this win, and taking these oh-so-unfamiliar feelings of optimism and hope all the way to the ballot box on Nov 5, 2024 — chuckling all along the way.

In both the lead-up to Biden stepping aside and the aftermath, the internet has gone into meme overdrive and we cannot stop cackling! Sure we love a good takedown of someone like a homophobic, transphobic, rumored sofa *ahem* lover like JD Vance , or ugh, Trump . But with Harris as their muse the comedy is uncharacteristically... joyful? We're not only laughing but we're getting more and more gassed up about the potential future.

Keep scrolling to see what what we mean. From dunking on conservatives' pathetic attempts to take her down, to cracking jokes about her potential VP picks — and, yes, coconuts — the jokes just keep coming.