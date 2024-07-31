​15 HILARIOUS Republican meltdowns over Kamala Harris' rise & Trump flopping

Watching conservative meltdown is feeding our souls!
lev radin/Shutterstock; George Sheldon/Shutterstock
Vice President Kamala Harris has been killing it since President Joe Biden dropped out of the race and began her campaign in earnest. She’s raised millions of dollars, and the crowds at her rallies have been huge. Of course, this means Donald Trump’s MAGA minions are losing their minds, but their reactions are so pathetic we can’t help but giggle.
We all know that Trump has a fragile ego that needs to be stoked at all times, or he comes unglued. So the fact that Harris only stepped into the presidential race 10 days ago but is already raking in donations and drawing hundreds of thousands of people to her events means that Trump supporters are working double time to create excuses and conspiracy theories to explain away her success.
It would be truly pathetic if their meltdowns didn’t give us endless chuckles!
Right-wing columnist Matt Walsh took to X to advise against trying to compete against Harris, who scored a perforce by Megan Thee Stallion at her rally in Georgia yesterday, by trying to rope in “third rate celebrity” endorsements because it will just make the Trump campaign “look said and irrelevant.”
The self-own is on another level!
Fox News pundits were losing their minds over “White Dudes for Harris’ raking in over $4 million, ex-View host Meghan McCain (and outspoken conservative daughter of John McCain) tried to downplay the 75,000 people that registered for “White Dudes for Harris” by writing on X, “That’s the size of a small town, chill out. It means nothing,” and Trump and the MAGA crew are desperately flailing to come up with explanations for why Harris’ rally in Georgia packed the stadium with 10,000 attendees.
According to Reuters Harris’ election campaign has already raised $200 million and signed up 170,000 new volunteers, so maybe Trump and his MAGA horde should be worried.
Keep scrolling to see Republicans meltdown in the most hilarious way possible because they can’t stand a Black woman’s success!