Take a sneak peek at The Pride Store’s Miami Beach Pride booth with these exclusive photos!

ThePrideStore.com is an LGBTQ-owned & operated e-commerce platform partnered with Pride.com's parent company equalpride, offering a curated and always evolving selection of products sourced from businesses that are owned, operated, or founded by members and allies of the LGBTQ+ community.

Over the weekend, Miami Beach hosted its annual Pride parade and festival, where The Pride Store made its debut, distributing over 2500 samples and contributing to the exceptional atmosphere of this year's celebrations. The Pride Store's booth showcased a curated selection of top products, ranging from MANBUNS' underwear to StudleyDuds' caftans and totes, as well as T-shirts featuring designs by JustMikeysArt, prints by Pablo Saccinto, and much more.

Miami Beach Pride is a vibrant multi-day celebration of arts and culture, highlighted by a dynamic 2-day Festival and Parade. The event features a rich array of special events, family-friendly activities, social mixers, and world-class entertainment. As the foremost LGBTQ+ cultural arts organization in South Florida, Miami Beach Pride consistently draws over 170,000 attendees, reinforcing its status as a leading cultural event in the region.

At the face of it all was The Pride Store’s co-owner David Sperber. Reflecting on the success of the weekend, David shares his gratitude for all the brands who made Miami Beach Pride unforgettable.

“It was a perfectly sunny, and very sexy few days at Miami Pride. The best part about being there was seeing the festival attendees react very positively to the brands we were featuring at our booth, especially the Disney-inspired erotic prints and coasters from THEWERKROOM, and the '0 Feet Away' Muscle T-Shirt from PRINTBAR.INK,” David recalls. “Our STUDLEYDUDS Golden Girls Caftans also made a big splash, and our brand ambassador Thomas literally stopped traffic while modeling the MANBUNS Solid Red Swim Brief. The best part of all was telling the festival goers that every single brand featured on ThePrideStore.com comes from an LGBTQ+ or allied small business.

“We also handed out over 2,000 free samples; including ThePrideStore's own SPF Sunscreen and LipBalm combo tubes, a mixture of masks, serums, blowout creams and leave in conditioners from Sutra Hair Care, moisturizing cream from ConditionHer Intimate Skincare, and lube packets and vibrating cockrings from Calexotics. There was literally something for everyone!”

Check out all the images captured from Miami Beach Pride below and receive free shipping with promo code “SPRING” (valid thru 4/30) when you shop ThePrideStore.com .

Courtesy The Pride Store

Courtesy The Pride Store

Courtesy The Pride Store

Courtesy The Pride Store

Courtesy The Pride Store