Your guide to every Pride celebration happening in the U.S. in 2024
| 05/03/24
Shutterstock
Our favorite holiday of the year is almost here!
Cities throughout the United States are gearing up for Pride Month festivals, community events, and parades, which will feature amazing food, entertainment, and, of course, fabulous floats. We can’t wait!
With the very idea of Pride under attack as the Republican Party enacts inhumane anti-LGBTQ+ laws across the country, it is important, now more than ever, to celebrate our collective queer joy and Pride. This collective celebration gives us all a safe place to wear our queerness and sexuality on our sleeve, a time and place to gather together and build community, a way to acknowledge the hard work of LGBTQ+ activists of the past and spotlight work still left to do and to honor queer community members who have passed.
Plus, it’s a month-long party, and who doesn’t love that? So whether you’re into partying all night, watching a drag show, or marching through the streets to protest and celebrate, there is a Pride event for you.
Keep scrolling to see all of the fantastic Pride events taking place all across the country!
Shutterstock
Over 150,000 LGBTQ+ Disney fans attend the annual event at the Magic Kingdom which features parties at iconic Disney attractions, a Gay Days Expo, Bear pool parties, and special guest performers.
More details here.
Shutterstock
You can't go wrong celebrating Pride Month in the iconic gay destination Provincetown, Massachusetts, where there will be a Pride festival and rally, a Queer Comedy showcase, the annual Feet Over Front Street Pride 5K, and so much more!
More details here.
Shutterstock
West Hollywood's iconic Pride celebration will feature a weekend-long street fair, the Women's Freedom Festival, Dyke March, a star-studded line up of performers, and a huge Pride Parade.
More details here.
Shutterstock
While the big Pride Parade is on June 2, on June 1 you can enjoy the Dallas Pride Music Festival, take your teenagers to Teen Pride which features age-appropriate entertainment, and bring young kids to the Family Pride Zone where they can ride a train, get their faces painted, and enjoy a bounce house.
More details here.
Shutterstock
The Utah Pride Festival begins on June 1 and includes a film festival and a Dyke March, with the main parade on June 2 starting at the Utah State Capitol building and ending at the Pride Festival grounds at Washington Square.
More details here.
Shutterstock
The Pacific Northwest's biggest city officially kicks off Pride Month on June 1 with Seattle Pride in the Park that features live music and dancing, an alcohol garden, LGBTQ+ performances, food trucks, and a drag queen story time. The month-long celebration closes out with the Seattle Pride Parade on June 30.
More details here.
Shutterstock
Philadelphia's Pride March and Festival will feature music, speeches, a morning ceremony, and a record-breaking 400-foot Pride flag, and will conclude in Philly’s Midtown Village neighborhood — otherwise known as the Gayborhood — where there will be food trucks, artists and vendors, and live performances.
More details here.
Shutterstock
Key West Pride is full of fabulous events like a Kick Off Disco Party on June 5, a Pride Fest’s Taste the Rainbow Tour on June 6, and a disco-themed Pride Parade on June 9.
More details here.
Shutterstock
Washington D.C.'s Pride events kick off with a Riot! The Capitol Pride Opening Party on June 7 and then there is a block party and Pride Parade on June 8.
More details here.
Shutterstock
Start off the weekend right by making new friends at the welcome mixer. Then on June 7, enjoy the Black Queer Legacy Summitt, which is a day of workshops, panels, exhibits, and networking opportunities put on by New Orleans Black Pride. The rest of the weekend will be full of parties, a Pride Parade, and a Soulful Sunday Gospel Brunch.
More details here.
Shutterstock
New Orleans' PrideFest and Pride Parade will fill the French Quarter and Bourbon Street with member or the LGBTQ+ community for a huge queer party, featuring floats and iconic New Orleans beads!
More details here.
Shutterstock
One of the oldest Pride Parades in the country, Boston Pride Parade begins at Copley Square and ends at Boston Common with a festival for families, teens and older community members.
More details here.
Shutterstock
On June 8, Ricky Martin is headlining LA Pride in the Park, and on June 9, the LA Pride Parade will feature 150 contingents using the theme "Pride in Power" and over 150,000 spectators will attend.
More details here.
Shutterstock
At this regular event you'll find soul food, speciality drinks, and a game competition where you can win fab prizes!
More details here.
Shutterstock
More than 50 Pride events take place in John Water's home city, including the annual Twilight on the Terrace fundraiser on June 14, the Pride Parade and Pride Block Party on June 15, which features drag acts, guest DJs, and live performances, and the Pride in the Park festival on June 16.
More details here.
Shutterstock
The Columbus Ohio Pride Festival kicks off on June 14 with live music, drag performances, and over 150 venders and ends with a Pride Parade on June 15.
More details here.
Shutterstock
The Cincinnati Pride Festival and Pride Parade take over the downtown area on June 22.
More details here.
Shutterstock
The weekend-long Nashville Pride Festival kicks off with a Pride Parade on June 22 and will feature a Youth Zone, vender marketplace, and a long list of LGBTQ+ entertainers, including Billy Porter, Slayyyter, G Flip, and Shea Couleé.
More details here.
Shutterstock
This will mark the 50th anniversary for this iconic Denver, Colorado's Pride Parade. The festivities will kick off with a Pride 5K on June 22, then there will be a weekend-long Pride Festival, and, finally, a Pride Parade that will draw more than 100,000 people.
More details here.
Shutterstock
Chicago Pride Fest, an annual two-day pride festival (June 22-23), takes over Chicago's Northalsted historic gay neighborhood, commonly known as "Boystown," with three music stages featuring popular headliners (like Jojo Siwa and Bob the Drag Queen), more than 100 arts and crafts vendors, food from local restaurants, drag shows, DJs, dancing, and much more.
Then, on June 30, you can attend the Chicago Pride Parade, one of the oldest and largest parades in the country.
More details about Pride Fest and the Pride Parade.
Shutterstock
The day-long Harlem Pride Celebration Day festival will bring together over 20,000 attendees to celebrate the diversity of the Harlem community.
More details here.
Shutterstock
This Greenville, South Carolina Black Pride celebration is a community even with venders and entertainment and a Unity March to empower marginalized groups, including Black, Trans and Latinx member of the South Carolina community.
More details here.
Shutterstock
Alaska's biggest Pride celebration features more than 130 food vendors, craft-makers and community organizations, as well as two stages of live entertainment and a Pride Parade.
More details here.
Shutterstock
The Twin Cities of Minneapolis and St. Paul kick off their Pride celebration with the Twin Cities Pride Youth Night on June 29. The Twin Cities Pride Festival starts on June 29 and will feature vendors, food courts, a beer garden, and music stages with live acts and performances. Then, on June 30 you can enjoy the Pride Parade at Loring Park in Minneapolis, Minnesota.
More details here.
Shutterstock
San Francisco's population doubles in size during Pride weekend when more than one million people descend on the city for the two-day-long Pride festival that starts on June 29 and culminates in enormous Pride Parade on June 30 that features over 200 parade contingents and floats, including the iconic Dykes on Bikes. Plus, actor Bill Porter is this year's grand marshal! And if you manage to get to the city early, on June 24 you can also enjoy the Dyke March.
More details here.
Shutterstock
San Francisco Black Pride's Soul of Pride Urban Global Village is a two-day event featuring live music, DJs, and dance performances by Black & Brown LGBTQ+ artists and entertainers.
More details here.
Shutterstock
The birth place of the first Pride Parade is the perfect destination to celebrate our fave month. On June 30 you can enjoy Pride Fest New York, a giant street fair held in Greenwich Village, and New York City Pride Parade, the largest Pride Parade in North America that draws thousands of participants and millions of spectators each year.
More details here.
Shutterstock
Los Angeles Black Pride kicks off with a celebration on July 4, then there will be a block party and LA Black Pride Main Event on July 6, and and a brunch and finale event on July 7.
More details here.
Shutterstock
This year marks the fifth annual Boston Black Pride put on by the Boston Lesbigay Urban Foundation and will be full of exciting events and performances.
More details here.
Shutterstock
Richmond, Virginia's Black Pride is a weeklong celebration of Black culture, love, and community full of entertainment and events to honor and uplift the Black LGBTQ+ community.
More details here.
Shutterstock
In Portland, Oregon there will be a Waterfront Festival headlined by Drag Race superstar Jinkx Monsoon going on throughout the weekend and a Pride Parade happening on July 21.
More details here.
Ariel Messman-Rucker is an Oakland-born journalist who now calls the Pacific Northwest her home. When she’s not writing about politics and queer pop culture, she can be found reading, hiking, or talking about horror movies with the Zombie Grrlz Horror Podcast Network.
Ariel Messman-Rucker is an Oakland-born journalist who now calls the Pacific Northwest her home. When she’s not writing about politics and queer pop culture, she can be found reading, hiking, or talking about horror movies with the Zombie Grrlz Horror Podcast Network.