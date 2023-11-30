25 Sexy Trans Masc & Nonbinary Celebs You Need To Follow On Instagram

Even though visibility of trans women in media has slightly improved with singers like Kim Petras, actresses like Laverne Cox, and shows like Pose and Euphoria, mainstream representation for trans men still remains a big issue. This has been a subject of many think-pieces, documentaries, and special features on TV, but the problem persists in Hollywood as a whole.
Thankfully, there are a few trans men and nonbinary folks who are breaking ground in the public eye and are making a name for themselves – inspiring a whole generation of trans people who are finally seeing themselves in movies, TV shows, reality competitions, music videos, fashion campaigns, and even through a big following on social media.
Now is the perfect opportunity to spotlight a group of incredibly attractive trans guys and nonbinary folks who should get your attention and perhaps also get your follow on social media!
Scroll through to see the sexy trans men you should be following on Instagram.