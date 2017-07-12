10 Times Kate McKinnon Proved She Was the Funniest Ever

Comedy icon (and one of this year's #PRIDE67 honorees) Kate McKinnon has given us countless laughs over the last couple of years. From Saturday Night Live, to the recent US Presidential election, she is without a doubt one of the funniest ladies we know. In honor of Slaydy McKinnon's extensive resume and countless talents, here are her top 10 funniest moments!

1. That time she played Justin Bieber

Kate's hilarious impression of Canadian pop star Justin Bieber, lampooning his real life Calvin Klein underwear campaign, instantly gave her VIP placement in our hearts, and made us all go "Baby, baby, baby oh."

2. That time she brought her dance moves to Ghostbusters

Hitting the big screen along with our next generation, all-female Ghostbusters, Kate brought her quirky humor, badassery, and dance moves to this beloved franchise.

3. All the times she played Hillary Clinton

Perhaps the most iconic of McKinnon's roles, the 2016 Presidential race was forever changed by this founding mother and her comedic counter part Alec Baldwin portraying Hillary Clinton and Donald Trump.

4. That time she spoofed Kellyanne Conway’s day off

It's wasn't easy working on Trump's campaign, neither is it easy living in his America. This SNL spoof gives us a glimpse at what a normal day off must be like for Trump advisor Kellyanne Conway.

5. The time she was Ellen DeGeneres

Ellen does a great Kate McKinnon impression! (Or is it Kate McKinnon that does a good Ellen DeGeneres??)

6. The time she put her own take on Casablanca

This particular impression is so uncanny, it actually could be mistaken for lost footage from the classic 1943 film.

7. The time she showed off all of her accents on Ellen's show

Not only is Kate a talented comedian and actress, she also has a rolodex of impeccable accents to pull from.

8. That time she portrayed Jeff Sessions

Only McKinnon can accurately pull off each political figure of newsworthy proportions while completely ripping them to shreds—none more so than Jeff Sessions!

9. And that time she portrayed Elizabeth Warren

Comedy, politics, and SNL lineups wait for no man, but nevertheless, she persisted as Elizabeth Warren.

10. And last but not least, the time she showed off her love for her cat son

She's also a cat lover. We know. Comedy goddess plus furry cats equals utter bliss.

What are some of your fave Kate McKinnon moments? Let us know in the comments and on Twitter!