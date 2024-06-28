Rhode Island PrideFest and Block Parties have us booking tickets for next year!

Jen Bonin @jen_bonin_pvd; Paul Martin @paulmartin4778
The celebration and joy does not stop after the parade!
For the entire Pride weekend, Providence's night life comes alive like no other time of the year. This minuscule metropolis hosts over 20,000 people at its four massive block parties! EGO, Eagle, Dark Lady, and Stable hosted such headliners as Amanda Lapore, Miss Vanjie, Nymphia Wind, and David Archuletta in addition to Providence's stellar local drag artists.
Formed in 2016, the RI Pride Volunteer Photography Team strted with 4 seasoned local artists and has blossomed into a 24-person strong team of amazing and resilient members. Ranging in age from 24 to 78 and every walk of life, the group is a family who looks out for each other and covers almost all events done by the incredible Queer community of Providence. Led by local ally Jen Bonin, who has been active in the community for over 2 decades, the team has been nationally published numerous times and are local celebrities in their own right. Co-Captain Ryan Welch is also an impressive artist himself being the principle photographer for three local establishments, a local news cameraman and twice Emmy nominated for his work. Together this team has artwork hanging in Providence City Hall, Trinity Repertory Theatre, and The WaterFire Arts Center as well as the homes of many community members through auctions and charities.
Images Courtesy: Jen Bonin; Ryan Welch; Erin X. Smithers; Renee L’Abbe; Hayley Lebert; Paul Martin; Brooke Seminick; Maxwell Snyder; Kai Spencer; Bryan Anthony; Andre Duran; Kat Murray; JD Gutierrez; Andrew Sharp
