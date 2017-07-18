5 Moments That Prove Jamie Clayton Is Totally Badass

The #PRIDE67 honoree and Sense8 actress is one of our all time faves!

To celebrate #PRIDE67 honoree Jamie Clayton's legacy as a trans actor/model/all around boss, here are her top 5 most badass moments!

1. That time she called out Matt Bomer and Michelle Rodriguez for taking transgender roles

Misrepresentation is a very prevelant occurance in the entertainment industry, one that cheats countless talented trans actors and many others out of good roles. Jamie, however, showed us she won't stand for that, calling out fellow actors Matt Bomer and Michelle Rodriguez on Twitter for their acceptance of trans roles in upcoming films.

I really hope you both choose to do some actual good for the trans community one day. @MRodOfficial @MattBomer https://t.co/9WHwNu7HFm — Jamie Clayton (@MsJamieClayton) August 30, 2016

2. When she pursued her role as Nomi on Sense8 years before getting cast

In an interview with Refinery29, Clayton delved into her almost two-year entry into The Wachowskis' Netflix Original.

"So I discovered the show via an article that was written—I think it was either Variety or The Hollywood Reporter" says Clayton. "They released the story that Netflix had bought this show called Sense8 from Jay and the Wachowskis and I forwarded the article through an email to my agent, and wrote in the email, 'I wanna be on this show.' She has the email printed in her office. And then it wasn't even until a year later that they started the casting process and some producers and casting people reached out to my agents to find out where I lived and what my availability was for the following year. And, no, actually, I think the article was 2012! Because it was 2013 that they contacted me. And then we were on the road for all of 2014."

3. That time she had a badass bike chase in Sense8's first season

Challenging the likes of bike chases in E.T. or Stranger Things, Jamie proves she has more than just one skill.

4. That time she lambasted Betsy DeVos on Twitter

DISGUSTING. @BetsyDeVosED, DO YOUR JOB. Create SAFE environments where KIDS CAN LEARN & don't have to worry about being rejected & harassed. https://t.co/jfb3johxR7 — Jamie Clayton (@MsJamieClayton) June 7, 2017

5. When she called out audience aversion to Sense8's same-sex love scenes, and not the incited violence

In an interview with NewNowNext, Clayton brought to light her shock at how audiences were upset over same-sex love scenes featured all across the show's timeline, and not at the violence—particularly against those same peoples.

"Of all the negative comments we get, I’m always surprised how people are offended by the sex, but not the violence. Two people of the same gender, or people of different skin, sets them off. But the fighting and all that is fine. That says something is off in our culture."

Do you have any favorite Jamie Clayton moments? Let us know in the comments and on Twitter!