Nobody asked for this!

Jesse Watters' daddy kink is showing (again), and Gavin Newsom is calling him out

Turlock, CA - Jan 6, 2025: CA Governor Gavin Newsom speaking at a press conference; Fox anchor Jesse Watters speaks during "Jesse Watters Primetime" on July 15, 2025 in New York City.

Sheila Fitzgerald/Shutterstock; John Lamparski/Getty Images
By Rachel KileyAugust 21 2025 / 5:10 PM
Remember that brief moment in time where Tim Walz made waves by calling Republicans weird? It seems it's time to go back to that, considering the way Fox News host Jesse Watters keeps referring to California governor Gavin Newsom as "daddy."

On Wednesday, the official X account for Newsom's press office tweeted a brief compilation of Watters dropping the d-word, alongside the caption, "Jesse, he's just not interested."

Watters' obsession with "daddies" is well-documented. He frequently discusses politicians in terms of how daddy he thinks they are, including President Donald Trump, who he believes has "dad strength." He's also claimed Europe calls Trump "daddy," expressed his excitement about "dad" Donald Trump enacting mass deportations, and stated that Democrats "need to run a daddy" for president in 2028, among other weird, if not downright creepy, moments.

Most recently, Watters had Florida governor Ron DeSantis on to complain about all the time Newsom allegedly spends on social media mocking Trump rather than doing his job, as if none of them are familiar with the concept of social media managers. For some reason, one of the chyrons across the screen at the time read "Dems Look For Big Daddy Energy."

Newsom himself (or, you know, a social media manager) hopped on X Thursday morning to chime in, "Jesse, please stop calling me Daddy. It's disturbing."

This followed a Trump-style tweet that Newsom's office is becoming known for that elaborated on the obsession Fox News — and Watters specifically — seems to have developed with Newsom.

The whole thing is absolutely absurd, but we live in a political climate where absurdity seems to triumph constantly over anything rational, so if Newsom wants to highlight that through this mimicry, then so be it. Trump's nonsense posts definitely deserve the mockery, and maybe it's about time Watters' daddy kink gets called out, too.

daddyfox newsgavin newsomjesse watters

