What is dwerking? This new TikTok trend has bulges flying and gays spiraling

TikTok is famous for making dance trends go viral. Everything from the Wednesday dance to the "WAP" dance challenge to Megan Thee Stallion’s “Savage” dance have taken off on the app, but the new one on the block is all about the boys.

The new dance sensation “Dwerking” is taking TikTok and Gen Z by storm, and inspiring countless men to film themselves doing the NSFW dance moves.

What is dwerking? @tjpalmaa Jersey dwerk @jerseyyjoe #teamtj #dwerkingallsummer #jerseyyjoe The new dance craze is essentially twerking but for the boys. Dick twerking, if you will. The dance is so legit now that not only can you find it in Urban Dictionary, but it’s even in Merriam Webster. The famous dictionary described dwerking as a “sexually suggestive dancing characterized by rapid, repeated hip thrusts and shaking of the buttocks especially while squatting.” Basically, men are thrusting their hips to the beat of the music so that their poles flop around. You know, like this...

@jonahalmanzar VIP #fyp #jonahalmanzar #dwerk And this...

What is the origin of the dance? @_eloseeoh dwerking in my new pants Dwerking, a portmanteau of "dick" and "twerking," while it may have started going viral earlier this year, Urban Dictionary defined it back in 2013 as “verb: a reverse twerk. To dance provocatively while protruding one's crotch forwardly. A person shakes their nether region as if it were their behind. Can also be used as a noun.” But who invented it? Who knows. Just enjoy the videos of men showing off their bulges and stop asking questions!

Is it really going viral? @jakeandrich Crazy 😩 #fyp Yes! There are videos all over TikTok of men showing off their dance moves and what they’re hiding in their pants. TikToker @mojothewzzrd got close to 500,000 views on his dwerking video, but while his was tame, many guys are making slightly less safe-for-work versions often to the song “Luxurious X Be Your Girl” by Smashup. From gay men to cowboys to shirtless hotties, everyone is getting in on the trend. Even the Washington Wizards mascot, G-Wiz, got in on the action.