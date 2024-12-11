Scroll To Top
This 'Drag Race' icon is back to host 'The Pit Stop' and we're officially seated
WOW/MTV; VectorManZone/Shutterstock

How do they still find ways to gag us?

@andrewjstillman

If you think the RuPaul’s Drag Race universe is anywhere near the finish line, then honey, you betta buckle up because they’re just getting started.

Along with the upcoming 17th season on the main stage, among a number of other projects, we also have some pretty sickening news when it comes to the spin-off show The Pit Stop.

For those unfamiliar, The Pit Stop became the official aftershow for RuPaul’s Drag Race in season 8 and has covered everything from the main stage since. It has also given us all of the drama we could hope for from All Stars 2 and Canada’s Drag Race season 1. It’s seen a number of hosts over the years, including Alaska, Manila Luzon, Bob the Drag Queen, and is most often hosted by Trixie Mattel.

Now, ahead of the new season of Drag Race, we get the return of one of our favorite winners, Monét X Change, back in the host’s seat where she belongs.

The announcement came on the official Drag Race X page and instantly had everybody gooped, gagged, and seated.

In case you’re not a Drag Race super fan, we all first met Monét in Season 10, and she’s gone down as one of only two queens to have ever split the title alongside Trinity the Tuck in All Stars 4. She also competed on the all-winners season of All Stars 7 and previously hosted The Pit Stop during season 14 of the flagship show.

Following the announcement, Monét also posted a carousel of photos on her Instagram that showed her in the same outfit as the tweet, as well as some behind-the-scenes takes on the look she’s sporting and a couple of shots of her back in the hot seat.

A few photos also confirm Raven will be part of this, too.

Starting January 4, the day after the season 17 premiere, catch new episodes of The Pit Stop on YouTube and watch her crush it like she does.

Andrew J. Stillman

Andrew J. Stillman

Contributing Writer for Pride.com

Andrew J. Stillman is a freelance writer and yoga instructor exploring the world. Check him out at andrewjstillman.com or follow him @andrewjstillman on all the things.

Read Full Bio