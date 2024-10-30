Every upcoming 'Drag Race' season and what we know about them

Paramount+
Every time you turn around, it feels like there’s either a new season or a new franchise involved in the universe of RuPaul’s Drag Race. Considering the show continues to elevate season after season and the international iterations give us a taste of what drag looks like globally, we’re not here to complain.
We just wrapped up the inaugural season of Global All Stars, and we also just wrapped on the third season of Drag Race Philippines. The third season of Drag Race Thailandjust premiered and the fourth season of Drag Race Down Underis on deck this week, but that’s not all that’s heading our way in the coming months.
Here’s what you can expect from the rest of the franchise for the end of 2024 and into 2025, as of now:
Canada's Drag Race Season 5
We’re only a few weeks away from the fifth season of Canada’s Drag Race, which premieres on November 21. We just got a "meet the queens" with a sickening lineup of gag-worthy looks we can’t wait to see on full display. Catch this one on WOW Presents Plus in the US and select territories worldwide.
RuPaul's Drag Race Season 17
Starting in January, though the official date has yet to be announced, we get to kick off the year with season 17 the OG RuPaul’s Drag Race, which seems like it, somehow, might be even more sickening than any other season before. How is it possible they continue to leave us so gagged? Catch this one on MTV.
RuPaul's Drag Race: All Stars Season 10
We had some mixed emotions about All Stars 9, particularly in regard to the no eliminations rule, but All Stars 10 might give it a run for its money. We also don’t have an official release date for this one, but it’s expected sometime in May 2025, and will see the return of the likes of Aja, Acid Betty, Jorgeous, and Ginger Minj among a plethora of other sickening talent. This will hit Paramount+ when it's ready.
Drag Race Brasil Season 2
At the moment, we don’t really know too much about the second season of Drag Race Brasil, other than that World of Wonder posted it on their official Instagram page back in February. As of this writing, it hasn’t begun filming and we don’t have any confirmation on the cast. No word on where it will air outside of WOW Presents Plus in the US and other territories.
Drag Race South Africa Season 1
Drag Race South Africa is the newest franchise to hit the runway, as was announced on October 20. Apart from that, we know nothing about anything regarding who will host it or who will be in it, but we’re just looking forward to a fresh take on some international queens.