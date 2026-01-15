7 sexy gay pool scenes from TV & movies that flooded our basements

There's undoubtedly many queer reality stars on the popular network, but to this day, no transgender women have been cast full-time on any of The Real Housewives shows.

RuPaul's Drag Race icon Carmen Carrera made a guest appearance on the last season of RHOM and fans were quickly calling on producers to give the reality star a mojito for the next season.

While attending the annual Out100 celebration last month, Carrera teased that she'll be seen in the upcoming season and that she may be promoted to a bigger position on the cast.

"We're getting ready to film soon, so you might see some more of me out there! It's all happening. I don't want to say too much, but we'll see what happens. It would be nice," Carrera tells PRIDE.

Back when RHOM received a full reboot in 2021, rumors were already swirling that Carrera would be part of the cast. In fact, she was meant to have a more prominent role on season seven, but her other commitments conflicted too much with production.

"My schedule was so busy while they were filming. I was supposed to be there for the very first episode, but I had other things to do. By the time I actually filmed with the ladies, there was so much drama going on, so I was out of loop, but I was just happy to be there."

Carrera would be honored to bring more transgender representation to Bravo as she believes queer visibility is needed now more than ever.

"Honestly, the trans experience is so unique. I'm owning my truth and not caring what anyone else thinks. I'm in my 40s now and it's all about being fabulous! You know who you are. It's just about feeling empowered. We've always been here. We're always going to be here."

Fans can follow Carmen Carrera on Instagram here. To see the full interview from the Out100, check out the video at the top of the page.