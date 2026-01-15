Skip to content
7 sexy gay pool scenes from TV & movies that flooded our basements

All this water and we’re still thirsty!

Gay pool scenes in TV & movies: Elite, The Estate, Lazy Eye

Gay pool scenes in TV & movies: Elite, The Estate, Lazy Eye

January 15 2026
The only thing hotter than a steamy gay scene is one where everyone is soaking wet, so of course we can’t get enough of sexy pool scenes.

Add to that the skimpy swimwear, the light dancing off actors’ bodies (or getting them perfectly sun-drenched), and we’re ready to dive all the way in.

All that water, and somehow these scenes still leave us oh-so-thirsty.

Dean & Alex in ‘Lazy Eye’

Dean & Alex in ‘Lazy Eye’

Former lovers Dean (Lucas Near-Verbrugghe) and Alex (Aaron Costa Ganis) reconnect for a steamy weekend getaway after more than a decade apart. The chemistry and passion are powerful, as are the steamy pool scenes.

Where to watch: Tubi

Julio & Tenoch in ‘Y Tu Mamá También’

Julio & Tenoch in ‘Y Tu Mamá También’

This sexy coming of age film from Alfonso Cuarón follows friends Julio (Gael García Bernal) and Tenoch (Diego Luna) as they embark on a road trip across Mexico with an alluring woman Luisa (Maribel Verdú) along the way passion sparks between the the three of them. But the pool scene where they pleasure themselves at the same time, definitely made an impression.

Where to watch: AMC+

George & The Poolboy in ‘The Estate’

George & The Poolboy in ‘The Estate’

This campy queer crime thriller sees a billionaire’s new wife and son, George (Chris Baker), teaming up with a sexy hitman to take out the patriarch—and things take a sexy turn. Much of the film happens poolside, but when a hot pool boy pops by, things get even hotter (Kyle Rezzarday).

Where to watch: Tubi

Kafka & Daniel in ‘Amphetamine’

Kafka & Daniel in ‘Amphetamine’

This sexy but heartbreaking film from Hong Kong follows the love story between Kafka (Byron Pang) , a straight swimming instructor, and Daniel (Thomas Price), a gay, wealthy investment banker. Despite their obvious differences, the men fall into a passionate and troubled relationship that involves a very romantic and steamy pool scene.

Where to watch: Tubi

Patrick & Iván in ‘Elite’

Patrick & Iván in ‘Elite’

There is no shortage of steamy scenes in this Spanish series, and happily, some of them take place in a pool. The first to make our list features forever faves Patrick (Manu Rios) and Iván (André Lamoglia) getting cheeky in the pool.

Where to watch: Netflix

Patrick & Cruz ‘Elite’

Patrick & Cruz ‘Elite’

That wasn’t the only time Patrick got up close and personal with a hot guy while submerged. Iván—and the audience—got an eyeful when he and Cruz (Carloto Cotta) got intimate in the pool.

Where to watch: Netflix

Johnny & Ben in ‘Dare’

Johnny & Ben in ‘Dare’

This coming-of-age story meets (not-so-ethical) nonmonogamy as three students—Alexis (Emmy Rossum), Johnny (Zach Gilford), and Ben (Ashley Springer) — explore a complicated romantic and sexual dynamic that pivots around a pool seduction scene between Johnny and Ben.

Where to watch: Tubi

