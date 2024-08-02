Punkie Johnson announces departure from 'SNL': Watch 5 of her greatest skits

Punkie Johnson — who made history as the first out and proud Black lesbian cast member in Saturday Night Live's history — made the surprise announcement recently that she will not be returning to SNL for its 50th season.

The news leaked online following a comedy show in New York during which an audience member asked what she was looking forward to in the next season of the show. In an Instagram video posted Thursday, Johnson said that she didn't want to lie, so she admitted she would no longer be appearing on the long-running sketch comedy show.

"It's no bad blood, it's no bridges burned, it's no hard feelings. Bro, I love my people. I didn't think none of this was gonna be a big deal," she said in the video. "This is why Dave Chappelle make people lock up their phones."

See on Instagram "SNL was a dream that I didn't even know I could achieve," Johnson continued. "I was a part of one of the most elite institutions in comedy and I am so grateful for it. That's still my people. I love them. I'm gonna be at the afterparties acting a plum fool. But you know, my time there has come to an end." Fans were disappointed to hear she wouldn't return, often lamenting that she was underutilized on the show. According to LateNighter , she had less than 45 minutes of screen time per season in each of the two seasons during which she was a regular cast member. (Johnson had appeared on the show for two years prior to that, as well.) Despite the relatively low screen time she was given, Johnson definitely had an impact, leaving fans rooting for the career path she'll continue to blaze post-SNL. But in the meantime, let's take a look at five of our favorite moments she had during her time on the show.

