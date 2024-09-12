7 ways Chappell Roan DOMINATED VMAs in 2024

If anyone went into the 2024 Video Music Awards not knowing who Chappell Roan is, they sure as hell know now.

Much fuss was made ahead of Roan's planned performance at Wednesday's event, as she had to cancel several smaller shows to make way for the invitation. To many fans, it was a no brainer — her star power has been rising exponentially this year, and of course she would take advantage of such a huge opportunity. To others, it was "proof" that she was already out of touch and doesn't care about her fan base.

Anyone paying an ounce of attention can see the latter isn't true. Roan has been stepping boldly forward — putting on incredible shows while refusing to roll over and let the world treat her like an object. That's hard to do in the music industry, period, but it's clearly been particularly harrowing for her with things changing as rapidly as they have.

At any rate, every step of her VMAs appearance laid out exactly what kind of pop star she wants to be for everyone to see. And some people may hate that, but to many, it's damn refreshing to see someone so certain of their worth and their values and refusing to change that to be more appealing to the masses.

So let's take a look at the best Chappell Roan moments of the night.

1. On the red carpet Roan came in hot on the red carpet when she was captured seemingly shouting at paparazzi to "shut the fuck up." Of course, that wasn't the whole story, and a lengthier clip made it clear a photographer had yelled the same thing first. It's unclear whether his comments were aimed at Roan, her stylist as several accounts claimed, or someone else, but whatever the deal was, she matched his energy to shut him down — and good for her.

2. Standing up for herself Roan gave great interviews with incredible soundbites at the VMAs, but the one where she talks about why she made a point to stand up for herself and set boundaries early on in her career was a key moment.

3. Sasha Colby's introduction Roan has talked a lot about her love for Sasha Colby , so getting an introduction from her was a phenomenal segue into her performance.

4. Performing "Good Luck, Babe!" What can we even say about this?? It was incredible. Inject it directly into all of our veins, immediately.

5. That Joan of Arc look Let's take a moment to specifically dwell on this, right?

6. Winning Best New Artist Roan read from her diary, thanked drag queens, and gave a special shout out to "queer kids in the midwest watching right now."

7. Women are just more interesting! "There's a reason why girl pop stars dominate," Roan said. "It's 'cause we're fucking art." Facts.