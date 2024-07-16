25 HILARIOUS memes about Trump VP pick JD Vance that have us CACKLING through the pain

JD Vance is Twitter's new comedy muse!
Consolidated News Photos/Shutterstock
Today would be a great day for JD Vance to avoid the internet.
This week, former president and current felon Donald Trump selected his running mate and settled for the Ohio State senator. Now sure, Vance once dubbed Trump America’s Hitler, called him reprehensible, compared him to the opioid crisis, apologized for his existence, and accused him of being a serial sexual assaulter. But hey what’s a little banter between a couple of deplorables, amiright?
Also, they have plenty of horrifying beliefs in common, like Vance’s homophobia, transphobia, and forced births stance. He also believes women should be forced to stay in violent marriages, and is an all around lickspittle who has come back to kiss the ring (while reportedly removing his own to appease Trump’s reported distaste for them). Gotta love them family values!
Anna Moneymaker/Getty Images
Yeah, he sucks.
Which is exactly why the internet is having the time of its life absolutely roasting him, saying everything from the “gentleman” from Ohio looking like “a racist Care Bear” to what would appear “if you fed Project 2025 into Midjourney.”
They also called out his, ahem, sucking up to Trump, saying he went from being “never Trump” to “hawk tuah, spit on that tiny mushroom thang.”We truly are living through the darkest of times — and, as some small solace, the funniest of times.
Here are 25 of the funniest memes about Vance that will have you cackling through the pain!