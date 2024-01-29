Okay, well, Saturday Night Live decided to welcome back transphobic comedian Dave Chappelle, despite the amount of backlash the comedy show received for it the last time he was there.

Over the weekend, the sketch show welcomed host Dakota Johnson alongside musical guest Justin Timberlake and Shark Tank’s Mark Cuban and Barbara Corcoran. Right at the end, during everyone’s goodbyes, Chappelle showed up out of nowhere in a move that seemed to shock the cast just as much as the audience.

In fact, comedy legend Bowen Yang can be seen standing as far as he can possibly get away from Chappelle when he crashed the stage, and he and Sarah Sherman were seen presumably discussing their discomfort behind him.

For those unfamiliar, Chappelle came under some pretty intense fire from the LGBTQ+ communities for self-identifying as a trans-exclusionary radical feminist, or TERF, and for promoting nasty and homophobic rhetoric in his Netflix specials The Closer and The Dreamer.

