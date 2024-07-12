20 HILARIOUS reactions to Trump sucking...up to dictators that have us CACKLING

Donald Trump is up to his old tricks again, sucking up to dictators, and the internet is roasting him for it.
On July 11, Trump met with Hungarian Prime Minister Viktor Orbán at Mar-a-Lago. The nationalistic ruler of Hungary, who has endorsed Trump's presidential campaign, has been repeatedly criticized for his pro-Russian views (because dictators gotta stick together), which, of course, means that Trump and his MAGA minions love him.
Whether it's Vladimir Putin or Xi Jinping, Donald Trump has a history of becoming obsessed with authoritarian rulers like he's a 12-year-old girl in the '90s looking at pictures of Jonathan Taylor Thomas in Tiger Beat magazine, and this time is no different.
In response, co-founder of the Lincoln Project Rick Wilson, who is an outspoken Trump critic, posted a video clip of the former U.S. president and Orbán meeting on X with the tongue-in-cheek caption, "Donald Trump never met a dic(tator) he wouldn't suck (up to.)."
And the internet had a field day with it, posting hilarious comments that have had us giggling all day. "If Trump's mouth is open, he's either lying or ready to please a dictator…," one person wrote. "I've heard the sucking is mutual," someone quipped, while another person compared it to penis envy, calling what Trump has "autocrat envy."
This isn't even the first time Trump has licked Orbán's boots…or other things. Back in April, he sent a video message to CPAC Hungary saying, "Together we're engaged in an epic struggle to liberate our nations from all of the sinister forces who want to destroy them" and called Orbán a "great man," the BBC reports.
Keep scrolling to see the funniest responses to Trump getting on his knees for another authoritarian ruler!