'SNL' is gonna be LIT this weekend, here's who we want to cast in all the major political roles

Courtesy of Instagram (@princesstagram) and X (@POTUS)
The key political players in US politics have shifted rapidly and drastically over the past few weeks. Joe Biden is out, and now Vice President Kamala Harris is in as the forerunner for the Democratic nominee for President. Donald Trump secured the Republican nomination for President at the RNC earlier this month, and announced Ohio Senator J.D. Vance as his pick for VP. Many of us are now left wondering the big question: Who are they going to cast to play these politicians on Saturday Night Live?
Within moments of Joe Biden's endorsement, there were memes by the thousands about Maya Rudolph clearing her schedule. But what about some of the new faces introduced on the campaign trail? We have a shortlist of actors and comedians we think would be great guest stars on SNL to hopefully help us all laugh through the stress of it all. Two of these are nonnegotiable, but there are others I would love to see multiple actors give their best shot. Who would you like to see?
Ben Stiller as Second Gentleman Doug Emhoff
Martin Short portrayed the First Gentleman Doug Emhoff during theSNL Unity Seder sketch back in 2021, The sketch received mixed reviews, less to do with Short's performance and more to do with the writing. I think it would be worthwhile to have someone new step in, and Ben Stiller would be perfect. For one, I'd like to see a Jewish actor in the role of the first Jewish spouse of any American President or Vice President ever. Second, I just really think he'd nail the mannerisms and presence of Emhoff. He's got the range!
Bob Odenkirk as Second Gentleman Doug Emhoff
The second choice guest star would have tobe Bob Odenkirk, because what can't he do.
Taran Killam as J.D. Vance
Tarran Killam is an all-time SNL player for me — like top 25, HUGELY underrated. "J-Pop America Fun Time Now" is one of my top 10 sketches of all time. Killam was on SNL from 2010 until 2016, when his contract, along with Jay Pharoah's, was rather inexplicably not renewed. Killam would be perfect to play Trump's VP pick, JD Vance. While portraying someone on SNL isn't all about looks, Killam's "cool, friendly guy with a beard" appearance would transition seamlessly in Vance's "slimy and untrustworthy guy with a beard" motif. I would be over the moon to see him return for this role.
Zach Galifianakis as J.D. Vance
s_bukley/Shutterstock
Our second guest star choice for Mr. Hillbilly Elegy is Zach Galifianakis. Again, the beard, they comedy chops, the smarm, he would crush.