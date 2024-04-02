Scroll To Top
Female comedians clap back at TikToker who said women on SNL aren't 'hot' & we're GIGGLING

Saturday Night Live female comedians Sarah Sherman and Chloe Troast make fun of viral TikTok Video
Instagram @chloetroast; Jason Mendez/Getty Images

Saturday Day Night Live cast members Sarah Sherman and Chloe Troast responded in hilarious ways!

Current Saturday Night Live stars Sarah Sherman and Chloe Troast have both taken to social media to react to a viral TikTok video that claims that the long-running sketch comedy show has never hired a hot woman.

On March 21, TikToker @Jahelis caused a stir when she questioned the attractiveness of the women who have been part of the SNL cast over the years. The video quickly went viral, sparking many people to drag the original creator on TikTok and other social media platforms where it was reposted.

“Am I the only person who’s ever noticed that SNL has never hired a, like, hot woman?” @Jahelis asked in her video, then doubled down by adding, “not saying that every single woman on SNL is ugly, it’s just that none of them have ever been, like, hot. They all just kind of have looks that eventually grow on you.”

@jahelis Hoepfulky at least one person out there understands what I’m trying to say #kristinwiig #palmroyale #appletvseries #snl #snlwomen #mayarudolph #jimmyfallon ♬ original sound - Jahelis

Sherman and Troast are both fairly new stars of SNL, but they weren’t shy about firing back at the TikTok video in hilarious ways.

“just found out i’m not hot,” Sherman wrote on X (formerly Twitter). “please give me and my family space to grieve privately and uglily at this time.”

Troast, on the other had, made her own TikTok video where she sang Christina Aguilera’s hit “Beautiful” while looking into the camera and swiping her middle fingers across her eyelids.

@chloetroast #stitch with @Jahelis ♬ original sound - chloetroast

Other TikTokers were quick to stitch the original video to point out how many gorgeous women have been on the cast of SNL over the years — including Ego Nwodim, Andy Bryant, and Jane Curtin — and the internalized misogyny at play in @Jahelis’ controversial take.

Keep scrolling to see some of our favorite reactions.

@thirteencross #stitch with @Jahelis ♬ original sound - Thirteen Cross
@seagullscout #stitch with @Jahelis #greenscreen ♬ original sound - scout/sailer
@wintours #stitch with @Jahelis absolutely INSANE take sis I’m so sorry 😭 #snl #supportwomen ♬ original sound - April
@superkeara #stitch with @Jahelis ♬ original sound - Keara Sullivan
@seagullscout #stitch with @Jahelis #greenscreen ♬ original sound - scout/sailer

TikTokTVEntertainmentCelebrities
chloe troastcomedyfemale comedianssarah shermansaturday night livesnlsocial mediatiktokviral videowomen on saturday night live
Ariel Messman-Rucker

Ariel Messman-Rucker is an Oakland-born journalist who now calls the Pacific Northwest her home. When she’s not writing about politics and queer pop culture, she can be found reading, hiking, or talking about horror movies with the Zombie Grrlz Horror Podcast Network.

