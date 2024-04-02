Current Saturday Night Live stars Sarah Sherman and Chloe Troast have both taken to social media to react to a viral TikTok video that claims that the long-running sketch comedy show has never hired a hot woman.

On March 21, TikToker @Jahelis caused a stir when she questioned the attractiveness of the women who have been part of the SNL cast over the years. The video quickly went viral, sparking many people to drag the original creator on TikTok and other social media platforms where it was reposted.

“Am I the only person who’s ever noticed that SNL has never hired a, like, hot woman?” @Jahelis asked in her video, then doubled down by adding, “not saying that every single woman on SNL is ugly, it’s just that none of them have ever been, like, hot. They all just kind of have looks that eventually grow on you.”

#palmroyale #appletvseries #snl #snlwomen #mayarudolph #jimmyfallon ♬ original sound - Jahelis @jahelis Hoepfulky at least one person out there understands what I’m trying to say #kristinwiig Sherman and Troast are both fairly new stars of SNL, but they weren’t shy about firing back at the TikTok video in hilarious ways. “just found out i’m not hot,” Sherman wrote on X (formerly Twitter). “please give me and my family space to grieve privately and uglily at this time.” Troast, on the other had, made her own TikTok video where she sang Christina Aguilera’s hit “Beautiful” while looking into the camera and swiping her middle fingers across her eyelids.

just found out i’m not hot. please give me and my family space to grieve privately and uglily at this time. https://t.co/YXvXMGvbYN — SARAH SQUIRM (@SarahSquirm) April 1, 2024