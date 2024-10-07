Scroll To Top
Entertainment

Straight men are VERY confused about what 'Locktober' means and the result is HILARIOUS

straight men confusing locktober
footage stills via instagram @marco.spasiano; tiktok @santacruzpaleo

Time to lock it in, boys.

@andrewjstillman

Admittedly, it's always a little funny to see cisgender straight people fuddle up gay slang and terms when they don't know what it means.

Take, for example, the phrase "Locktober."

As we move full force into the month of October, you may be hearing that more and more frequently, especially if you spend any time with or follow any straight men who spend a lot of time at the gym.

For those curious, Locktober is a month where men, usually those who identify as more submissive, spend the entire month of October wearing chastity cages over their penises. It's been around for about a decade or so, and it's usually an opportunity for men to explore the idea of physical chastity. The goal is to wear the chastity cage for the entire month, which means you'd have to do some proper research to make sure you have one that has an opener to allow you to use the restroom.

Although, as with everything, there are varying reasons people partake and various levels you can choose for the experience, a TikTok user named Goddess Lydia (@spoillydiaxo) posted a compilation video that showed a bunch of straight men completely misunderstanding the original use of Locktober and instead using it as a means to "lock in" their gym goals for the rest of the year.

LOL.

One of them even introduces the month by saying, "It's September 31 (not a real date), tomorrow starts Locktober"

The rest of the compilation is men sharing similar excitement.

@spoillydiaxo

im so proud of them. ❤️ #locktober

This has sent waves across the interwebs, with people reacting both in the comments of the video and throughout social media as a whole. Some find it humorous while others share genuine interest as to whether there might be two definitions of the term.

Regardless, we (and a few commenters on the original video) have our fingers crossed that we'll also get a compilation video or similar upcoming reactions once the gym bros find out the original and widely intended use of the term.

While we wait, check out some other reactions to the hilarious video.

EntertainmentTikTok
chastity cagesgay slanginstagramlocktober meaningsocial mediastraight locktoberstraight mensubmissive mentiktoklocktober
30 Years of Out100Out / Advocate Magazine - Jonathan Groff and Wayne Brady

author avatar

Andrew J. Stillman

Contributing Writer for Pride.com

Andrew J. Stillman is a freelance writer and yoga instructor exploring the world. Check him out at andrewjstillman.com or follow him @andrewjstillman on all the things.

