Meet the beautiful cast of The Beauty, your next gay obsession

The latest from Ryan Murphy is gorgeous ... and deadly!

​From left: Bella Hadid, Jeremy Pope, Isabella Rosallini, and Ashton Kutcher

FX
Rachel Shatto
By Rachel ShattoDecember 04 2025 / 5:02 PM
Say what you will about Ryan Murphy, but the creator is keeping fans fed! Fresh off Monster: The Ed Gein Story, All’s Fair, and 9-1-1: Nashville, and with a new season of Monster and American Horror Story on the way, he also has a brand-new series, The Beauty, coming our way — and the cast is, well, very beautiful.

The series is based on the comic book series of the same name from Jeremy Haun and Jason A. Hurley, and according to the official synopsis, the story takes place in the world of high fashion and “turns dark when international supermodels begin dying in gruesome and mysterious ways. FBI Agents Cooper Madsen (Evan Peters) and Jordan Bennett (Rebecca Hall) are sent to Paris to uncover the truth. As they delve deeper into the case, they uncover a sexually transmitted virus that transforms ordinary people into visions of physical perfection, but with terrifying consequences. Their path leads them directly into the crosshairs of The Corporation (Ashton Kutcher), a shadowy tech billionaire who has secretly engineered a miracle drug dubbed ‘The Beauty,’ who will do anything to protect his trillion-dollar empire—including unleashing his lethal enforcer, The Assassin (Anthony Ramos). As the epidemic spreads, Jeremy (Jeremy Pope), a desperate outsider, is caught in the chaos, searching for purpose as the agents race across Paris, Venice, Rome, and New York to stop a threat that could alter the future of humanity.”

If the main cast sounds to die for, wait until you hear about the show’s stunning guest stars. Amelia Gray Hamlin, Ari Graynor, Bella Hadid, Ben Platt, Billy Eichner, Isabella Rossellini, Jaquel Spivey, Jessica Alexander, Jon Jon Briones, John Carroll Lynch, Julie Halston, Lux Pascal, Meghan Trainor, Nicola Peltz Beckham, Rob Yang, Peter Gallagher, and Vincent D’Onofrio are all set to appear in this steamy and scary global thriller.

The series is set to premiere on Wednesday, Jan. 21, 2026, on FX and Hulu. But in the meantime, keep scrolling for a peek at the first-look images...

Bella Hadid in 'The Beauty'

FX

Evan Peters and Rebecca Hall in 'The Beauty'

FX

Evan Peters and Rebecca Hall in 'The Beauty'

FX

Evan Peters and Rebecca Hall in 'The Beauty'

FX

Isabella Rossellini in 'The Beauty'

FX

Ashton Kutcher in 'The Beauty'

FX

Jeremy Pope and Anthony Ramos in 'The Beauty'

FX

... and let's take a moment to appreciate this gorgeous cast.

Jeremy Pope

Evan Peters

Rebecca Hall

Rebecca Hall at Fifth Annual Academy Museum Gala at Academy Museum of Motion Pictures on October 18, 2025 in Los Angeles, California.

Michael Buckner/WWD via Getty Images

Anthony Ramos

Ashton Kutcher

Amelia Gray Hamlin

Ari Graynor

Ari Graynor attends the 82nd Annual Golden Globe Awards at The Beverly Hilton on January 05, 2025 in Beverly Hills, California

Matt Winkelmeyer/WireImage

Bella Hadid

Ben Platt

Billy Eichner

Isabella Rossellini

Jaquel Spivey

Jessica Alexander

Lux Pascal

