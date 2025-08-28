Meet the cast of Ryan Murphy's Monster: Lizzie Borden and the real-life people they play

While Ryan Murphy’s controversial Monster: Ed Gein has yet to air, Netflix is already hard at work on its fourth season, which after featuring stories about Jeffrey Dahmer and The Mendendez brothers will for the first time tackle the story of a female subject: Lizzie Borden.

Borden was a 32-year-old woman from Fall River, Massachusetts, who lived with her parents. She is infamous for allegedly murdering both her father, Andrew Borden, and her stepmother, Abby Borden, with a hatchet in 1892. Her subsequent trial quickly went the 1892 version of viral, and Borden had her share of supporters who saw her as a proper Victorian lady.

It’s a story that has been retold several times, with actresses Chloë Sevigny and Christina Ricci each taking on the role in separate projects. Many of these portrayals lean into a sapphic angle, often due to the presence of the family’s maid, Bridget Sullivan, who was in the house at the time of the murders.

While we don’t yet know what Murphy’s take will be, chances are we can count on some sapphic subtext at the very least. Here’s what we know so far:

Ella Beatty as Lizzie Borden Ella Beatty and Lizzie Borden Lev Radin/Shutterstock; Public Domain According to Netflix, Ella Beatty was cast as the (allegedly) axe-wielding Borden after an extensive search. This isn’t the first time Beatty has worked with Murphy—she made her acting debut in Feud: Capote vs. The Swans as Kate Harrington. She also comes from Hollywood royalty as the daughter of Warren Beatty and Annette Bening.

Rebecca Hall as Abby Borden (rumored) Rebecca Hall and Abby Borden Featureflash Photo Agency/Shutterstock; Bettmann/Getty Rebecca Hall’s casting in the series is official, but her role is still unconfirmed. According to Deadline , however, she is set to play Abby Borden, Lizzie’s ill-fated stepmother. Hall has also previously worked with Murphy, starring in the upcoming FX series The Beauty. Historically, Abby was a lifelong resident of Fall River who married Andrew when she was 37. Her relationship with Lizzie and Lizzie’s sister, Emma, was reportedly chilly.

Vicky Krieps as Bridget Sullivan (rumored) Vicky Krieps and Bridget Sullivan Kathy Hutchins/Shutterstock; Public Domain Like Hall, Vicky Krieps’s role is still under wraps, but she is rumored to be playing Bridget Sullivan, the family’s maid who was present during the killings. Krieps is already part of the Murphy-verse, as she is also set to star in Monster: Ed Gein as the infamous Nazi sadist Ilsa Koch.



Sullivan was an Irish immigrant who entered the Borden household’s employ in 1889. As live-in help, she had a small room in the attic. She would go on to become a key witness in the murder trial, since not only was she present during the murders, but she also had a unique perspective on the family and its dynamics.