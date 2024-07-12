The best of 2024 (so far)

Can you believe we're more than halfway through 2024? Yep, it's true. We've made it through Gay Pride month and are offically in Pride Wrath month, for those who celebrate. While time is flying by this year has already given us so many amazing pop culture and entertainment moments. So we're reflecting on our favorites, so far. We've compiled our lists of everything from the best queer movies and tv shows, to books, and music, so you can get caught up as we head into the rest of 2024. Check it out.

10 best LGBTQ+ movies in 2024 (so far) AMAZON MGM STUDIOS; A24; METRO GOLDWYN MAYER We may only be at the halfway point, but so far, 2024 has been providing us with an embarrassment of riches when it comes to queer cinema. From muscular lesbians to throuples to musical numbers, there is something for every taste!

10 best LGBTQ+ TV shows in 2024 (so far) COURTESY OF NETFLIX; AMC; STARZ; HARRY HORRICKS/AMC We love a good binge-watch and hankfully this year has given us plenty of opportunities to do that. To get lost in worlds, characters, and stories that thrill, move, and, ahem, titillate us. Some of these shows were new (like our No. 1) while others were returning faves that pulled us deeper into their spells or that revived our love for a beloved franchise that might have waned a bit. But enough teasing, here’s the TV that we’ve loved the most (so far) in 2024.

10 best LGBTQ+ books of 2024 (so far) COURTESY OF INSTAGRAM If you, like me, woke up on July 1st and thought, "Oh. We're halfway through the year, and I am nowhere close to meeting my reading goal," fret not! Here are 10 of the best LGBTQ of 2024 thus far to get you back on track.