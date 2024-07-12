Scroll To Top
TV

The best of 2024 (so far)

Love Lies Bleeding; Doctor Who; Little Rot book; Sabrina Carpenter
Courtesy of A24; Disney+; instagram; Sabrina Carpenter/YouTube

We're halfway through the year and here are movies, tv shows, books, and music that have been giving us in 2024.

rachiepants

Can you believe we're more than halfway through 2024? Yep, it's true. We've made it through Gay Pride month and are offically in Pride Wrath month, for those who celebrate. While time is flying by this year has already given us so many amazing pop culture and entertainment moments. So we're reflecting on our favorites, so far. We've compiled our lists of everything from the best queer movies and tv shows, to books, and music, so you can get caught up as we head into the rest of 2024. Check it out.

10 best LGBTQ+ movies in 2024 (so far)

I saw the tv glow, challengers, love lies bleeding

AMAZON MGM STUDIOS; A24; METRO GOLDWYN MAYER

We may only be at the halfway point, but so far, 2024 has been providing us with an embarrassment of riches when it comes to queer cinema. From muscular lesbians to throuples to musical numbers, there is something for every taste!

10 best LGBTQ+ TV shows in 2024 (so far)

Baby reindeer, doctor who, mary and george, interview with the vampire

COURTESY OF NETFLIX; AMC; STARZ; HARRY HORRICKS/AMC

We love a good binge-watch and hankfully this year has given us plenty of opportunities to do that. To get lost in worlds, characters, and stories that thrill, move, and, ahem, titillate us. Some of these shows were new (like our No. 1) while others were returning faves that pulled us deeper into their spells or that revived our love for a beloved franchise that might have waned a bit. But enough teasing, here’s the TV that we’ve loved the most (so far) in 2024.

10 best LGBTQ+ books of 2024 (so far)

book covvers

COURTESY OF INSTAGRAM

If you, like me, woke up on July 1st and thought, "Oh. We're halfway through the year, and I am nowhere close to meeting my reading goal," fret not! Here are 10 of the best LGBTQ of 2024 thus far to get you back on track.

10 best girly bops that the gays literally can't stop streaming this year (so far)

Beyonce, ariana grande, sabrina carpenter

SHUTTERSTOCK DFREE / TINSELTOWN / FEATUREFLASH PHOTO AGENCY


Pop Girl Spring certainly delivered earlier this year as all of the top female artists in the music industry dropped incredible albums or songs that the gays can't get enough of. These anthems will have queer people around the world singing every lyric for many more years to come.


TVBooksEntertainmentMovies
best of 2024
Be sure to follow Pride on your favorite social platform

Want more breaking equality news & trending entertainment stories?

Check out our NEW 24/7 streaming service: the Advocate Channel!

Download the Advocate Channel App for your mobile phone and your favorite streaming device!


APPLE STORE - GOOGLE PLAY

ROKU - APPLE TV - FIRE TV - GOOGLE TV

30 Years of Out100Out / Advocate Magazine - Jonathan Groff and Wayne Brady

From our Sponsors

Most Popular

John Cena, Lily Allen, Jay Park
Celebrities
Badge
gallery

53 celebrities with OnlyFans accounts to thirst over

28 same-sex couples who don't mind the age gap
Dating
Badge
gallery

28 same-sex couples who don't mind the age gap

30 sexiest gay scenes in film
Movies

30 steamy gay scenes in movies that have us feeling VERY h-word

Bridgerton & Queen Charlotte sex scenes
TV
Badge
gallery

All 36 sex scenes on 'Bridgerton' (so far), ranked

21 gay period dramas that will take you back in time
Movies

21 gay period dramas that will take you back in time

The Complete Guide to Queer Pride Flags
Pride
Badge
gallery

The Complete Guide to Queer Pride Flags

Sigourney Weaver; Jennifer Lopez; Naomi Watts
Celebrities
Badge
gallery

21 Celebs Who Are Out & Proud of Their Trans & Nonbinary Kids

25 things I've learned after using Grindr for years
Love&Sex

25 things I've learned after using Grindr for years

35 awkward moments that can happen during man-on-man sex
Love&Sex

35 awkward moments that can happen during man-on-man sex

25 former Disney stars who have come out as LGBTQ+
Celebrities
Badge
gallery

26 former Disney stars who have come out as LGBTQ+

Latest Stories

author avatar

Rachel Shatto

EIC of PRIDE.com

Rachel Shatto, Editor in Chief of PRIDE.com, is an SF Bay Area-based writer, podcaster, and former editor of Curve magazine, where she honed her passion for writing about social justice and sex (and their frequent intersection). Her work has appeared on Elite Daily, Tecca, and Joystiq, and she podcasts regularly about horror on the Zombie Grrlz Horror Podcast Network. She can’t live without cats, vintage style, video games, drag queens, or the Oxford comma.

Rachel Shatto, Editor in Chief of PRIDE.com, is an SF Bay Area-based writer, podcaster, and former editor of Curve magazine, where she honed her passion for writing about social justice and sex (and their frequent intersection). Her work has appeared on Elite Daily, Tecca, and Joystiq, and she podcasts regularly about horror on the Zombie Grrlz Horror Podcast Network. She can’t live without cats, vintage style, video games, drag queens, or the Oxford comma.

Read Full Bio