10 best girly bops that the gays literally can't stop streaming this year (so far)

The gays love their queens.
Everybody loves a cute girly bop, especially for the summer!
Pop Girl Spring certainly delivered earlier this year as all of the top female artists in the music industry dropped incredible albums or songs that the gays can't get enough of.
Pride Month may be officially over for 2024, but these anthems will have queer people around the world singing every lyric for many more years to come.
Scroll through to see the top ten girly songs that the gays can't stop streaming!
10. Madison Beer - Make You Mine
Madison Beer not only knows how to drop a fun song, but she represents the LGBTQ+ community proudly!
The bisexual singer's recent song "Make You Mine" is a sexy and sultry single that perfectly captures the vibe of wanting to make things official with that longtime crush.
9. Billie Eilish - LUNCH
Billie Eilish has really leaned into her queerness with her new album HIT ME HARD AND SOFT.
The singer explores a same-sex crush on her track "LUNCH" and anyone who's had a little queer curiosity can certainly relate to this song.
8. Kim Petras - Head Head Honcho
It wouldn't be a complete pop girl list without gay icon Kim Petras.
This trans queen dropped another raunchy EP earlier this year and a ton of bangers off Slut Pop Miami have kept the circuit gays dancing all night long.
7. Dua Lipa - Houdini
One of the top pop girls in the game right now is none other than Dua Lipa.
Miss Dula Peep knows how to deliver a solid banger and plenty of songs off her new record Radical Optimism have been feeding the gays since her lead single "Houdini" released late last year.
6. Taylor Swift - I Can Do It With a Broken Heart
Everybody knows Taylor Swift has one of the most passionate fanbases out there, so naturally, her gay bop off her latest record THE TORTURED POETS DEPARTMENT had to make this list.
Although this record is one of Swift's sadder projects, she combines a fun beat and danceable energy with her heartbreaking lyrics in this song that have the gays begging for more.
5. Chappell Roan - Good Luck, Babe!
Another breakout star for the gays is Chappell Roan.
After a viral performance at the Governors Ball Music Festival earlier this year in New York City, the gays began stanning Roan and her career has completely taken off.
She made sure to shoutout Sasha Colby and twinks during her appearance on Jimmy Kimmel Live!, so what else could the gays ask for?
4. Charli xcx - 360
It's officially brat summer!
Charli xcx is finally getting her flowers with her latest album brat. The record contains a ton of bops including "360," "Von dutch," and so many more.
Plus, her generic branding for this era has taken social media by storm and the gays are just loving Charli's new songs.
3. Beyoncé - TEXAS HOLD 'EM
We all know where we were when Beyoncé dropped "TEXAS HOLD 'EM" during the Super Bowl earlier this year.
The queen basically stole the show with her incredible Verizon commercial and by officially kicking off the COWBOY CARTER era with this hit and "16 Carriages."
2. Ariana Grande - we can't be friends (wait for you love)
At the beginning of the year, Ariana Grande kicked off Pop Girl Spring with her critically acclaimed album eternal sunshine.
The record has produced two number one songs with "we can't be friends (wait for your love)" and "yes, and?" both topping the Billboard Hot 100 chart.
So far this year, Grande is the only female artist to have two songs hit number one.
1. Sabrina Carpenter - Espresso
Undeniably, "Espresso" by Sabrina Carpenter is the song of the summer for the gays.
In fact, Carpenter is the only pop girl to stay on top of the Billboard Hot 100 chart throughout the summer as men continue to dominate the industry this year.
Along with "Espresso," Carpenter has another hit on her hands with "Please Please Please" and these two bops are certainly giving the gays everything they need as they take a trip to the pool.
It's safe to say women are certainly working hard this year and feeding the gays like it's 2014 all over again! While it's important to support our queens, don't forget to support smaller LGBTQ+ artists as well.