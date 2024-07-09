Scroll To Top
Books

10 best LGBTQ+ books of 2024 (so far)

10 best LGBTQ+ books of 2024 (so far)

A triptych of "The Deep Dark" by Molly Knox Ostertag, "Little Rot" by Akwaeke Emezi, and "Unsuitable: A History of Lesbian Fashion" by Eleanor Medhurst all being held by their respective authors.
Courtesy of Instagram

I heard if we all reach our reading goals, we get a pizza party during Pride next year!

@politebotanist

July 1st is to queer people a lot like January 1st for straight people — that is if a New Year's Eve party lasted an entire month. Pride is over, another fabulous June behind us, and now you're looking for some gay goals to guide you in the year ahead. If you, like me, woke up on July 1st and thought, "Oh. We're halfway through the year, and I am nowhere close to meeting my reading goal," fret not! Here are 10 of the best LGBTQ of 2024 thus far to get you back on track.

All purchase links go bookshop.org, which directly supports independent bookstores in communities around the nation. If there's not an independent bookstore near you, you can always choose to have your purchase support an LGBTQ or LGBTQ-owned bookstore! For those who prefer audiobooks, libro.fm works the same way bookshop.org does. No, this is not a paid ad, just paying it forward!

"Broughtupsy" by Christina Cooke

Christina Cooke's debut novel Broughtupsyfollows a young Jamaican women's journey to reconnect with her family, her heritage, and herself. Following the passing of her brother Bryson, our protagonist Akúa travels from Canada back to Jamaica to reunite with her older sister, Tamika. During the two weeks they spend together, Akúa must reckon with the compounded grief of losing her mother ten years prior and now her brother as well, what it means to be a family, and what it means for herself to be a gay woman in Jamaica. A truly captivating debut, and an excellent choice for fans of Bryan Washington's Family Meal.

Broughtupsy is available for purchase here.

"The Deep Dark" by Molly Knox Ostertag

Molly Knox Ostertag, creator of the acclaimed Witch Boy trilogy, continues to enrich the landscape of graphic novels with The Deep Dark. The Deep Dark is a YA horror graphic novel about Magdelena Herrera, a high school senior with high stakes responsibility. Caring for her ailing grandma, working part time, trying to graduate, and having to sneak around because the girl you're making out with also has a boyfriend would be more than enough to fill anyone's plate, but Mags also has dark and malicious secret that she is straining to keep at hidden in her basement. When Mags's childhood friend Nessa returns, decisions must be made when this secret starts to threaten them both.

The Deep Dark is available for purchase here.

"Unsuitable" by Eleanor Medhurst

You may recognize Eleanor Medhurst from social media accounts which, like her new book Unsuitable, focus on the history of lesbian fashion. Medhurst has been writing about lesbian fashion history since the Summer of 2020 on her blog, Dressing Dykes. Unsuitable: A History of Lesbian Fashion takes all the great work Medhurst has done to preserve this key component of queer history and wraps it up into one absolute must read.

Unsuitable: A History of Lesbian Fashion is available for purchase here.

"Why Are People Into That?: A Cultural Investigation of Kink" by Tina Horn

Tina Horn, host of the hit podcast Why Are People Into That?!, has compiled the knowledge from her many years as a dominatrix and BDSM educator into the book, Why Are People Into That?: A Cultural Investigation of Kink. Why Are People Into That? is a must-read for everyone with an interest in kink, from pro dommes and pup boys to those just beginning to wonder if they might want to try something a little less vanilla. This book is great as an overview of BDSM and kink interests, but is best for its cultural analysis of how these interests are shaped by not just sexual desire, but by the likes of gender, pleasure, and power. You can listen to a preview of the book here, and if this sounds up your alley might I also suggest The Politics of Perverts: The Political Attitudes and Actions of Non-Traditional Sexual Minorities as an excellent follow up.

Why Are People Into That? is available for purchase here.

"Little Rot" by Akwaeke Emezi

Akwaeke Emezi's eighth book, Little Rot is somewhat ineffable. Emezi is, in my opinion, one of the best writers of the 21st century, and this is them at their best. Little Rot is about five friends at a a sex party. It's also about power, corruption, and violence. The hard part about trying to write about good writing is trying that I don't want to tell you with my words to read this book, I want to shove it into your hands and make you devour it in one sitting. Just read it.

Little Rot is available for purchase here.

"Cuckoo" by Gretchen Felker-Martin

Full transparency: I'm a big wuss. However, there are some authors so masterful in their work that I will — wrapped in a blanket and in the broad light of day — bravely venture into the world's they create. Gretchen Felker-Martin is top billing among them. Felker-Martin's second novel, Cuckoo, begins in 1995, where seven queer teens have been sent to a remote conversion camp for the summer. Sixteen years later, the survivors from that summer are the only ones who can put a stop to the horrors at Camp Resolution. A sublime, stomach turning read for fans of Stephen Graham Jones and Stephen King.

Cuckoo is available for purchase here.

"Who's Afraid of Gender" by Judith Butler

Who's Afraid of Gender?

us.macmillan.com

Philosopher and gender scholar Judith Butler returns with Who's Afraid of Gender?. Butler, author of the groundbreaking Gender Trouble, has written another essential guide to navigating gender politics that is sure to quickly join much of their other work in the queer canon. A true must read.

Who's Afraid of Gender? is available for purchase here.

"Masculinity in Transition" by K. Allison Hammer

In Masculinity in Transition, K. Allison Hammer dissects "toxic masculinity," tracing its roots, impacts, and ideologies all the way back to the source. They also offer us a world where toxic masculinity is not the norm, nor is it the defining idea of what masculinity is. Instead, they imagine what masculinity looks like free from settler colonialism, racial capitalism, and straight, white, cis hegemony. An impactful read for anyone, but a true gift to those of us who do not always know how to embrace our own hard fought for sense of masculinity.

Masculinity in Transition is available for purchase here.

"The Call is Coming from Inside the House: Essays" by Allyson McOuat

The Call is Coming from Inside the House: Essays by Allyson McOuat is a brutally honest reflection on motherhood and queer womanhood told through the context of '80s and '90s pop culture. An excellent read if you loved Francesca T. Royster's Choosing Family: A Memoir of Queer Motherhood and Black Resistance, and a real god-send of a book for anyone with a complex relationship to being a queer person and a parent.

The Call is Coming from Inside the House: Essays is available for purchase here.

Yes Gawd!: How Faith Shapes LGBT Identity and Politics in the United States|Paperback

Yes Gawd!: How Faith Shapes LGBT Identity and Politics in the United States|Paperback

www.barnesandnoble.com

One of my most anticipated books coming out in 2024, Yes Gawd!: How Faith Shapes LGBT Identity and Politics in the United States by Royal G. Cravens III is an in depth analysis on just how much religion impacts LGBTQ culture, politics, and identity in the US. For those further interested in the subject, try this interview with the author.

Yes Gawd!: How Faith Shapes LGBT Identity and Politics in the United States is available for purchase here.

From Your Site Articles
BooksEntertainment
akwaeke emeziallyson mcouatbooksbroughtupsychristina cookecuckooeleanor medhurstgretchen felker-martinjudith butlerk. allison hammerlgbtq bookslgbtq literaturelittle rotmasculinity in transitionmolly knox ostertagroyal g. cravens iiithe call is coming from inside the housethe deep darktina hornunsuitablewho's afraid of genderwhy are people into that?yapityes gawd!
Be sure to follow Pride on your favorite social platform

Want more breaking equality news & trending entertainment stories?

Check out our NEW 24/7 streaming service: the Advocate Channel!

Download the Advocate Channel App for your mobile phone and your favorite streaming device!


APPLE STORE - GOOGLE PLAY

ROKU - APPLE TV - FIRE TV - GOOGLE TV

30 Years of Out100Out / Advocate Magazine - Jonathan Groff and Wayne Brady

From our Sponsors

Most Popular

John Cena, Lily Allen, Jay Park
Celebrities
Badge
gallery

53 celebrities with OnlyFans accounts to thirst over

28 same-sex couples who don't mind the age gap
Dating
Badge
gallery

28 same-sex couples who don't mind the age gap

30 sexiest gay scenes in film
Movies

30 steamy gay scenes in movies that have us feeling VERY h-word

Bridgerton & Queen Charlotte sex scenes
TV
Badge
gallery

All 36 sex scenes on 'Bridgerton' (so far), ranked

21 gay period dramas that will take you back in time
Movies

21 gay period dramas that will take you back in time

The Complete Guide to Queer Pride Flags
Pride
Badge
gallery

The Complete Guide to Queer Pride Flags

Sigourney Weaver; Jennifer Lopez; Naomi Watts
Celebrities
Badge
gallery

21 Celebs Who Are Out & Proud of Their Trans & Nonbinary Kids

25 things I've learned after using Grindr for years
Love&Sex

25 things I've learned after using Grindr for years

35 awkward moments that can happen during man-on-man sex
Love&Sex

35 awkward moments that can happen during man-on-man sex

25 former Disney stars who have come out as LGBTQ+
Celebrities
Badge
gallery

26 former Disney stars who have come out as LGBTQ+

Latest Stories

author avatar

Rowan Ashley Smith

Rowan Ashley Smith has often been described as "a multi-hyphenate about town." He loves work that connects him to his cultures as a gay, Jewish, multiracial trans man. Before breaking into journalism, the best days of his professional life were spent as a summer camp professional, a librarian, and an HIV prevention specialist. His work has been featured in GO Magazine, pride.com, and The Advocate. In what is left of his free time, Rowan enjoys performing stand up comedy, doing the NYT crossword, and spending time with his two partners, two children, and four cats.

Rowan Ashley Smith has often been described as "a multi-hyphenate about town." He loves work that connects him to his cultures as a gay, Jewish, multiracial trans man. Before breaking into journalism, the best days of his professional life were spent as a summer camp professional, a librarian, and an HIV prevention specialist. His work has been featured in GO Magazine, pride.com, and The Advocate. In what is left of his free time, Rowan enjoys performing stand up comedy, doing the NYT crossword, and spending time with his two partners, two children, and four cats.

Read Full Bio