'Cats' is getting a FIERCE Ballroom-inspired revival and we're LIVING

Meow!

When you think of iconic Broadway musicals, you may think of classics such as Wicked, The Lion King, The Phantom of the Opera, and many more. Without a doubt, Cats should be included on that list.

Premiering on Broadway in 1982, Andrew Lloyd Webber’s legendary show won seven Tony Awards (including Best Musical) and ran for 7,485 performances.

Now, it's time to put your paws up in a modern rendition that's taking on an all-new queer angle on the beloved classic.

Inspired by the Ballroom culture that began New York City over 50 years ago and continues to influence culture around the world today, Cats: The Jellicle Ball is putting a whole new meaning to catwalk.

This off-Broadway rendition was originally going to showcase Grizabella's transformation from a ferocious cat into a hasbeen at a gay bar, but instead, the show quickly changed course to focus on the ballroom scene.

Let's be honest... Broadway is so gay, but a musical that truly focuses on queer culture and celebrates all corners of the LGBTQ+ community is definitely something to support.

