Theater

'Cats' is getting a FIERCE Ballroom-inspired revival and we're LIVING

The iconic musical is getting a modern reimagining that'll have you feeling the fantasy.

Meow!

When you think of iconic Broadway musicals, you may think of classics such as Wicked, The Lion King, The Phantom of the Opera, and many more. Without a doubt, Cats should be included on that list.

Premiering on Broadway in 1982, Andrew Lloyd Webber’s legendary show won seven Tony Awards (including Best Musical) and ran for 7,485 performances.

Now, it's time to put your paws up in a modern rendition that's taking on an all-new queer angle on the beloved classic.

Inspired by the Ballroom culture that began New York City over 50 years ago and continues to influence culture around the world today, Cats: The Jellicle Ball is putting a whole new meaning to catwalk.

This off-Broadway rendition was originally going to showcase Grizabella's transformation from a ferocious cat into a hasbeen at a gay bar, but instead, the show quickly changed course to focus on the ballroom scene.

Let's be honest... Broadway is so gay, but a musical that truly focuses on queer culture and celebrates all corners of the LGBTQ+ community is definitely something to support.

To get tickets and learn more about Cats: The Jellicle Ball, visit the official website here.

Ricky Cornish

Ricky Cornish is an on-air correspondent for equalpride, where he's breaking down the latest in pop culture for Out Magazine, Pride.com, Plus Magazine, The Advocate, and Out Traveler.

Based in Las Vegas, Ricky can be seen interviewing the biggest celebrities at red carpets and premiere events around the city.

To follow Ricky and see what's trending, you can follow him on Instagram, TikTok, Twitter, Facebook, andYouTube.

