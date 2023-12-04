interviews
The Disney Channel is more queer than we ever knew!
Instagram
While the Disney Channel is mostly known for wholesome content for kids and teens, lately so many former Disney alums have come out we may start thinking of it as the queer network!
There are so many actors who starred on shows when they were young and then came out after their shows ended that it's almost become predictable and we are absolutely loving it! Whether they got their start on a tv show or Disney Channel Original Movie these stars are letting their queer flags fly.
Keep scrolling to see 23 Disney Channel stars who have come out as
LGBTQ
+.
Karan Brar
Karan Brar
starred in the
Diary of A Wimpy Kid
film series and as Ravi Ross in the popular
Disney Channel
series
Jessie and its spinoff
Bunk’d,
but privately the actor was struggling with his sexuality, and hiding his truth from the world. On November 30, Brar finally put that struggle behind him, sharing that he is bisexual in a moving and stunningly personal essay in
Teen Vogue
.
Raven-Symoné
Raven-Symoné played the titular character in That's So Raven and the spin-off series Raven's Home. After
coming out
in 2014, she married her wife Miranda Pearman-Maday in 2020 and the two now have a podcast together called "The Best Podcast Ever."
Demi Lovato
Demi Lovato was an accomplished Disney Channel alum, starring in
Princess Protection Program
,
Camp Rock
, and
Sonny With a Chance
before becoming a pop star. Lovato first talked about dating multiple genders in their 2017 YouTube documentary
Demi Lovato: Simply Complicated
and in 2021 came out as pansexual and nonbinary.
Miley Cyrus
Miley Cyrus who starred as Hannah Montana before becoming a pop icon, has called herself pansexual and gender neutral in
interviews
.
Alyson Stoner
Alyson Stoner had cameos on
The Suite Life
and starred in
Camp Rock
. Stoner came out as queer in a personal essay they wrote for
Teen Vogue
in 2018.
Matthew Scott Montgomery
Matthew Scott Montgomery was a Disney channel mainstay, starring in
Shake It Up,
Sonny With A Chance
, and
So Random
. Sadly, Montgomery's parents sent him to so-called
gay conversion therapy
when he was a teen. Luckily fellow Disney channel alum Demi Lovato was able to step in and help him out.
Keke Palmer
One of Keke Palmer's earliest roles was in the Disney Channel Original Movie
Jump In!
While being honored at the Los Angeles LGBT Center Gala earlier this year she said, “I’ve always been my own person, and sexuality and identity, for me, it’s always been confusion. I never felt straight enough; I never felt gay enough; I never felt woman enough; I never felt man enough. I always felt like I was a little bit of everything.”
Dove Cameron
Bisexual star Dove Cameron played twin sisters on
Liv and Maddie
before starring in the popular
Descendents
movies.
Joshua Bassett
The star of
High School Musical: The Musical: The Series
admitted to finding Harry Styles hot and then clarified his sexuality in an interview with
GQ
where he said, "There are plenty of letters in the alphabet... why bother rushing to a conclusion? Sometimes your letter changes, sometimes you try a different one, other times you realize you're not what you thought you were, or maybe you always knew. All of these can be true."
Hayley Kiyoko
Hayley Kiyoko's first Disney role was in
Wizards of Waverly Place
, but her breakout role was in
Lemonade Mouth
before she shot to superstardom as a lesbian pop star with hits like "Girls Like Girls" and "Demons."
Auli'i Cravalho
In 2020, Auli'i Cravalho, who voiced Moana in the Disney animated film, came out as bisexual. Then, in a TikTok she lip synced to Eminem's "Those Kinda Nights," where Eminem raps the line "seriously though, how are you doing? You straight? No I'm bi."
Bella Thorne
The
Shake It Up!
star came out on Twitter (now known as X) in 2016.
Joe Serafini
Joe Serafini, the
High School Musical: The Musical: The Series and
Frankie A. Rodriguez's boyfriend, came out as bisexual in 2020.
Larry Saperstein
High School Musical: The Musical: The Series
star Larry Saperstein came out as bisexual on TikTok in 2021.
Julia Lester
Julia Lester is another of the many queer stars of
High School Musical: The Musical: The Series
(we swear this is the last one!). She is pansexual and on the show she played one half of a couple with fellow LGBTQ+ Disney star Larry Saperstein.
Garrett Clayton
Originally known fro playing Tanner in
Teen Beach Movie
and
Teen Beach 2,
Garrett Clayton has recently become a pop star with the release of his delightfully gay summer hit
"Barbie Boys."
Jack Dylan Grazer
Jack Dylan Grazer played a sea monster in the queer-coded Disney Pixar hit
Luca
and came out as bi in 2021.
Josie Totah
Josie Totah starred on the Disney hit show Jessie and came out as trans in 2018 by writing a personal essay for
Time
.
Joey Pollari
The star who came out when he was 18, played Miles in
Avalon High
before late staring as the titular character in
Love, Simon
.
Mollee Gray
The Teen Beach Movie and Teen Beach 2 star came out in 2017 right before she married Jeka Jane. "I was never really taught to love a gender," Gray told
The Advocate
.
"
I also never really understood it. I was like, attracted to girls but not all girls, so I was battling what that meant.”
Rowan Blanchard
Rowan Blanchard, who starred in
Girl Meets World
, came out as queer in 2016 when she was only 15 years old.
Joshua Rush
He starred in Andi Mack where played Cyrus Goodman, the Disney Channel's first openly gay character, and then came out as bisexual in real life once the show ended.