Jinkx Monsoon kisses Corbin Bleu, hangs with Patti LuPone, slays in 'Little Shop'

This Monsoon season is reaching record-high temperatures… and we’re kind of living for it?!
Doctor Who actress, two-time RuPaul’s Drag Race winner, and Broadway superstar Jinkx Monsoon started her limited run in Little Shop of Horrors on Apr. 2. She’s playing Audrey, the female protagonist, and is scheduled to continue on the show until May 26.
The other lead character in Little Shop, Seymour, is currently being played by High School Musical heartthrob Corbin Bleu — and let’s just say that a video of Monsoon and Bleu’s characters kissing on stage went super-viral this week!
“If you need me, I’ll be making out with @corbinbleu until May 26th,” Monsoon wrote in an Instagram post that included the kissing video. “Forward my mail to Mushnik’s Flower shop, 1313 Skidrow.”
As if that wasn’t already fabulous and wonderful enough, Monsoon then shared a few pictures of herself hanging out with the LEGENDARY Patti LuPone. Just casually, you know. Talking to Patti LuPone right in front of you — a totally regular thing that happens. Oh, and by the way, Heartstopper darling Joe Locke was the person who took those pictures.
“I got to see Patti live at Carnegie Hall. I think I just earned my final queer scout badge. She is a goddess and forever, my diamond. An incredible show. Flawless, like her,” Monsoon wrote in an X post. She then added, “Shoutout to my dear Joe Locke for snapping these.”
What. Is. Life. Right. Now.
As reported by Playbill, Monsoon is the first drag queen in history to play the character of Audrey in a major production of Little Shop of Horrors. The musical, a creation of legends like Howard Ashman and Alan Menken, previously featured Evan Rachel Wood (Westworld) in the role of Audrey and Darren Criss (Glee) as Seymour. As their limited runs ended, Monsoon and Bleu took over those roles.
We couldn’t be happier and more excited about the career trajectory that Jinkx Monsoon is experiencing at this point in her career. We’ve always known that she had the goods, and it’s just fabulous to see so many of those dreams now coming true.
You can currently see Jinkx Monsoon in Little Shop of Horrors at the Westside Theatre in New York City.