Jinkx Monsoon kisses Corbin Bleu, hangs with Patti LuPone, slays in 'Little Shop'

This Monsoon season is reaching record-high temperatures… and we’re kind of living for it?!

Doctor Who actress, two-time RuPaul’s Drag Race winner, and Broadway superstar Jinkx Monsoon started her limited run in Little Shop of Horrors on Apr. 2. She’s playing Audrey, the female protagonist, and is scheduled to continue on the show until May 26.

The other lead character in Little Shop, Seymour, is currently being played by High School Musical heartthrob Corbin Bleu — and let’s just say that a video of Monsoon and Bleu’s characters kissing on stage went super-viral this week!

“If you need me, I’ll be making out with @corbinbleu until May 26th,” Monsoon wrote in an Instagram post that included the kissing video. “Forward my mail to Mushnik’s Flower shop, 1313 Skidrow.”

See on Instagram As if that wasn’t already fabulous and wonderful enough, Monsoon then shared a few pictures of herself hanging out with the LEGENDARY Patti LuPone. Just casually, you know. Talking to Patti LuPone right in front of you — a totally regular thing that happens. Oh, and by the way, Heartstopper darling Joe Locke was the person who took those pictures. “I got to see Patti live at Carnegie Hall. I think I just earned my final queer scout badge. She is a goddess and forever, my diamond. An incredible show. Flawless, like her,” Monsoon wrote in an X post. She then added, “Shoutout to my dear Joe Locke for snapping these.”