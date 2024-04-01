The new ‘Doctor Who’ trailer has us gagged in every way possible

If it isn’t obvious by now, we’re super excited for the upcoming season of BBC’s Doctor Who. Not only do we get the incredibly suave and sexy Ncuti Gatwa as the first Doctor who is both openly gay and Black, but we also get the Queen of All Queens, Jinkx Monsoon as a villain.



Ahead of the new season’s May 11 release, BBC released a new trailer that has left us more gagged than we already were, which is actually saying a lot.

Check out the five things from the trailer that our hearts all tied up in a timey-wimey knot, then scroll to the bottom to see the trailer for yourself!

Ncuti Gatwa's fashion BBC We’ve already caught a glimpse as to what Ncuti Gatwa’s Doctor is going to be like in the 2023 Christmas Special, and it looks like it’s only uphill from there. With just two minutes in the trailer, the Sex Education star gave us some fierce looks and proved that his comic chops are going to be perfect for this role.

Jinkx Monsoon BBC For the most part, the details of Jinkx Monsoon’s villain have been pretty hush-hush outside of the look. That said, fans are pretty sure she’ll take on the notorious role of “The Master” as its female incarnation, “The Mistress.” Regardless, the trailer gave us two words from Monsoon, “You called?” and we’re already obsessed with everything about whatever she’s about to bring to the table.

Ruby Sunday BBC Yes, it’s exciting that Heartstopper’s Yasmin Finney is taking on the role of Rose Noble again after coming back for the 60th anniversary specials in November, but Millie Gibson is set to completely crush the role of the Doctor’s new right-hand woman, Ruby Sunday. We also got a little taste of her in the Christmas special that introduced us to Gatwa, and we wouldn’t be surprised if she ultimately landed as a fan-favorite.

It has space babies and dinosaurs BBC I mean. There are dinosaurs. There are space babies. There’s all sorts of exciting action, drama, and camp involved in this season that we don’t even know which part will be our favorite — we’re just excited for it all.

The fact it's rebranded to Season 1 BBC The trailer is dubbed as “Season 1 Trailer #2,” which just confirms that Doctor Who is bringing in a brand new era following the 60th anniversary specials and Jodie Whittaker’s final outing as the 13th Doctor back in 2021. A little over a week ago, the “Season 1 Trailer” released to initially set forth the idea that this would happen, and this just further solidifies it.