15 Hilarious TikTok Reactions To Seeing 'Saltburn's Bathtub Scene For The Very First Time

At this point, you know the scene. Don’t lie to us!
Saltburn quickly became the queer must-see movie of the year, but now that it's landed on Amazon Prime Video, more and more people are seeing it every day, and the reactions are hilarious.
TikTok is now full of people reacting to seeing the bathtub and grave scenes for the very first time, and we are cackling at the horrified faces and gagging seen in these videos. But perhaps the funniest videos out there are of people who decided to watch the film with their family and record the results. We could never, but we salute you for your service!
For the uninitiated, Saltburn is set in the mid-2000s and follows Oliver (Barry Keoghan), a low-income Oxford student who becomes obsessed with his wealthy classmate Felix (Jacob Elordi), who invites him to spend the summer at his family's sprawling estate. That may sound tame, but people are reacting strongly to two scenes in particular: the bathtub scene—where Felix ejaculates into his bathwater, and Oliver sneaks in and guzzles it down—or the grave scene—where Felix strips and humps a fresh grave.
The movie is a wild ride, but while these scenes didn't shock us the way they seemed to other people, we are delighted to watch the results of TikToker's first-time reactions.
