These other scenes had the gays shaking in their boots!
Image: Amazon MGM Studios
We feel like a woman possessed. We spend about 80 percent of our time talking about the Saltburn bathtub scene. The other 20 percent of the time, we are praying for someone else to bring it up so we can talk about the Saltburn bathtub scene more. We can hear people getting bored with us. But we can’t stop. It just keeps coming up.
Truth be told, Saltburn has quite a few scenes that left the gays gooped and gagged. We’ll spare giving away details and spoilers if you haven’t seen the film yet… but you should go watch this movie ASAP if you don’t want the internet to ruin things for you very soon. While we wait for you to catch up with the movie that is dominating queer pop culture in 2024, let’s take a look at other wild scenes that had the gays’ jaws dropping to the floor.
Scroll through to see other sexy scenes that had the gays *SHAKING* before the arrival of Saltburn’s bathtub scene.
‘Call Me By Your Name’: Elio climaxes inside a peach, and Oliver eats it.
Image: Sony Pictures Classics
In Call Me By Your Name, Elio (Timothée Chalamet) has a moment to himself where he masturbates and climaxes inside a peach. Not the figurative peach – an actual peach fruit. Seeing Elio masturbating with the peach was already pretty gaggy, but wait, there’s more!
Elio falls asleep after climaxing, which eventually leads to Oliver (Armie Hammer) coming into the room. Oliver clearly sees what Elio has done to the peach, so when Elio does wake up, Oliver eats the peach right in front of him.
‘Élite’: Samuel kissing Iván at the club.
Image: Netflix
People who don’t watch Élite might be surprised that a kissing scene from a show with so many explicit scenes and storylines made it to this list. But here’s the thing: despite all the queerness from Élite, the character of Samuel (Itzan Escamilla) was always a very straight guy from his very first scene on the show to his final departure. So when season five came along and our bisexual king Iván (André Lamoglia) managed to give Samuel a rough and passionate kiss in the middle of the club, let’s just say that the Élite stans were not ready for it.
‘Brokeback Mountain’: Ennis and Jack have rough sex in their tent.
Image: Focus Features
Even though there’s plenty of sexual tension and a lot of lead-up to the sex scene between Ennis (Heath Ledger) and Jack (Jake Gyllenhaal), one never really knows when their intimate moment is coming if watching Brokeback Mountain for the first time. Even on repeat watch, it’s pretty wild how “rough” their sex scene is – particularly for a mainstream movie with A-list actors that was a huge contender at the Academy Awards. Love to see it!
‘The White Lotus’ Season 1: Dillon gets rimmed by Armond.
Image: HBO
There’ll be a few inclusions of The White Lotus here, so fasten your seatbelts. The first moment from HBO’s The White Lotus that had gay fans shaking in their boots took place in the first season. Armond (Murray Bartlett), the manager of this resort, ends up doing a few illegal substances with his employee, Dillon (Lukas Gage). Next thing you know, these two guys are high out of their minds and start having sex. Meanwhile, a disgruntled guest at the resort insists on talking to Armond about issues with his room and ends up opening the manager’s door right as Armond is deep inside Dillon’s butt cheeks. Man-on-man rim job on HBO!
‘Sense8’: The cluster orgy.
Image: Netflix
It was established pretty quickly on Sense8 that the eight main characters in the “cluster” were connected in every way to one another. Among the eight of them, they borrow abilities, skills, and even feelings. But it wasn’t immediately clear that the Sense8 cluster could have an orgy of its own, with all eight people having sex together in this collective state of mind. To see that scene playing out with all of them touching, kissing, and doing everything else… Yeah, it was pretty hot.
‘Moonlight’: Chiron and Kevin kissing on the beach.
Image: A24
In Moonlight, the teenage version of Chiron (Ashton Sanders) has a chance encounter with his classmate Kevin (Jharrel Jerome) at the beach one night. At this point, many classmates are suspicious that Chiron might be queer, but Kevin has been nothing but nice to him thus far. Well, imagine our shock when the two of them suddenly start kissing and mutually masturbating. While watching the scene, we also become immediately concerned for Chiron. Kevin comes off as a horny guy who wanted to try this in the heat of the moment, but we’re not sure he can be trusted with confirmation that Chiron is queer. Still, we did NOT expect this scene to happen while seeing Moonlight for the first time.
‘The White Lotus’ Season 2: Cameron changing clothes in the bathroom.
Image: HBO
It all started like a pretty casual scene. Harper (Aubrey Plaza) and her husband Ethan (Will Sharpe) were on vacation with Ethan’s college friend, Cameron (Theo James), and his wife, Daphne (Meghann Fahy). Harper is very suspicious about that couple from the start, but she (and us, the viewers) can’t quite figure out what’s going on. In one scene, Cameron asks if he can change into one of Ethan’s pairs of beach shorts, so Harper goes up to their guest room so that Cameron can change. What we do NOT see coming is that Cameron changes right there, right as Harper – and the viewers – can see him, giving a full shot of his ass and penis on The White Lotus season two.
‘True Blood’: Eric and Jason have sex.
Image: HBO
Even though True Blood did include more LGBTQ+ sex scenes than most of the shows airing at that period in time, the gays did have a major crush on Eric (Alexander Skarsgård), and it felt like the series kept deliberately edging its queer viewers before finally giving them a full-on scene of Eric having sex with another guy. Well, this highly-anticipated moment finally came in season 7, episode two, as Eric had passionate sex with Jason (Ryan Kwanten). It was a gag that fans eventually got what they had been asking for so long, and we loved every second of it.
‘Wet Hot American Summer’: McKinley and Ben have sex in a shed.
Image: Eureka Productions
2001’s Wet Hot American Summer is a full-on satire about everyone trying to get laid on summer camp. We got several of these movies in the 1990s and 2000s, and they usually didn’t really include any same-sex characters or intimate scenes. Quite the opposite, really: LGBTQ+ people were only seen in these comedies as the butt of the joke themselves. So imagine our surprise when we see McKinley (Michael Ian Black) and Ben (Bradley Cooper) meeting in a shed for a full session of sweaty sex – all while wearing knee-high socks.
‘The White Lotus’ Season 2: The nephew-uncle sex scene.
Image: HBO
Listen, it was pretty clear to us from the start that Jack (Leo Woodall), a charming and very attractive guy from Essex, is in no way related to Quentin (Tom Hollander). They are introduced as nephew and uncle to Portia (Haley Lu Richardson), who has a crush on Jack, and Tanya (Jennifer Coolidge), who’s becoming BFFs with Quentin… but we always had a sense that there was more to that story. What we didn’t have any sense of, however, is that Jack and Quentin have a sexual relationship between them, which is only revealed when Tanya literally walks in on the two of them having sex. The internet couldn’t recover from this plot twist for, like, literally a few months.