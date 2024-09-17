Scroll To Top
7 moments from the Heartstopper season 3 trailer that have us SWOONING

Kit Connor in the Heartstopper season 3 trailer
Courtesy of Netflix

Plus we get a sneak peek at this season's special guest star!

An official season three trailer for Netflix's queer teen drama Heartstopper dropped today, and it's just as full of teen angst and steamy moments as we were hoping.

Plus, it gives us a sneak peek at the super gay celebrity guest appearance we've been dying to see!

Now 16 years old, best friends-turned-boyfriends Nick (Kit Conner) and Charlie (Joe Locke) are navigating mental health issues, your love, sex, and where to go to college in the new trailer.

We see Charlie struggling with an eating disorder that was hinted at last season while Nick tries to comfort him, Charlie tries to get up the courage to tell Nick he loves him, and Elle and Tao attempt to take their relationship to the next level but things get derailed when Elle's gender dysphoria sadly rears its ugly head.

Amidst all the struggle are steamy moments between Nick and Charlie that have us dying to see what the new season brings as the characters navigate their budding sex life.

But the most exciting part of the trailer was definitely getting a short clip of Fellow Travelers star Jonathan Bailey's guest role author, Jack Maddox, who catches Nick's eye at a book signing. "Yeah, he's really hot," Nick says to Charlie as the two walk away from the encounter.

So, while we wait for the new season to drop on Netflix, let's take a look at the steamiest moments teased in the trailer!

The eight episode third season of Heartstopper premieres on Netflix on October 3, 2024.

Teen love

Kit Conner and Joe Locke in the Heartstopper season 3 trailer

Netflix/YouTube

Nick and Charlie are dripping wet on the beach and sharing a moment? Swoon!

The romance is heating up!

Kit Conner and Joe Locke in the Heartstopper season 3 trailer

Netflix/YouTube

We get a quick peek at Charlie on top of Nick in one of their bedrooms right before a scene of some of the boys in their friend groups learning to put condoms on in sex ed. We can't wait to see where this goes!

Major PDA

Kit Conner and Joe Locke in the Heartstopper season 3 trailer

Netflix/YouTube

The trailer has two passionate — and very public — makeout scenes between the two boys. Could they be any cuter?

Steamy shower scene 

Kit Conner in the Heartstopper season 3 trailer

Netflix/YouTube

After Charlie admits he wants to tell Nick he loves him, we see him knock on the bathroom door while Nick is in a steam-filled shower.

Sweet moments

Kit Conner and Joe Locke in the Heartstopper season 3 trailer

Netflix/YouTube

The season looks like it's going to be full of teen drama, but the sweet and intimate moments between Nick and Charlie have us swooning.

Will they, won't they

Kit Conner and Joe Locke in the Heartstopper season 3 trailer

Netflix/YouTube

This trailer makes us think this will be the steamiest season of the series yet, and we're not mad about it!

Jonathan Bailey!

Jonathan Bailey in Heartstopper season 3

Netflix/YouTube

One of our fave sexy gay stars joining the cast as Nick's celebrity crush?! We've never identified with Nick as much as we are in this moment because we, too have a crush on the bespectacled Bridgerton and Fellow Travelers star.

Watch the full trailer below.

author avatar

Ariel Messman-Rucker

Ariel Messman-Rucker is an Oakland-born journalist who now calls the Pacific Northwest her home. When she’s not writing about politics and queer pop culture, she can be found reading, hiking, or talking about horror movies with the Zombie Grrlz Horror Podcast Network.

