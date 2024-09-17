7 moments from the 'Heartstopper' season 3 trailer that have us SWOONING

An official season three trailer for Netflix's queer teen drama Heartstopper dropped today, and it's just as full of teen angst and steamy moments as we were hoping.

Plus, it gives us a sneak peek at the super gay celebrity guest appearance we've been dying to see!

Now 16 years old, best friends-turned-boyfriends Nick (Kit Conner) and Charlie (Joe Locke) are navigating mental health issues, your love, sex, and where to go to college in the new trailer.

We see Charlie struggling with an eating disorder that was hinted at last season while Nick tries to comfort him, Charlie tries to get up the courage to tell Nick he loves him, and Elle and Tao attempt to take their relationship to the next level but things get derailed when Elle's gender dysphoria sadly rears its ugly head.

Amidst all the struggle are steamy moments between Nick and Charlie that have us dying to see what the new season brings as the characters navigate their budding sex life.

But the most exciting part of the trailer was definitely getting a short clip of Fellow Travelers star Jonathan Bailey's guest role author, Jack Maddox, who catches Nick's eye at a book signing. "Yeah, he's really hot," Nick says to Charlie as the two walk away from the encounter.

So, while we wait for the new season to drop on Netflix, let's take a look at the steamiest moments teased in the trailer!

The eight episode third season of Heartstopper premieres on Netflix on October 3, 2024.

Teen love Netflix/YouTube Nick and Charlie are dripping wet on the beach and sharing a moment? Swoon!

The romance is heating up! Netflix/YouTube We get a quick peek at Charlie on top of Nick in one of their bedrooms right before a scene of some of the boys in their friend groups learning to put condoms on in sex ed. We can't wait to see where this goes!

Major PDA Netflix/YouTube The trailer has two passionate — and very public — makeout scenes between the two boys. Could they be any cuter?

Steamy shower scene Netflix/YouTube After Charlie admits he wants to tell Nick he loves him, we see him knock on the bathroom door while Nick is in a steam-filled shower.

Sweet moments Netflix/YouTube The season looks like it's going to be full of teen drama, but the sweet and intimate moments between Nick and Charlie have us swooning.

Will they, won't they Netflix/YouTube This trailer makes us think this will be the steamiest season of the series yet, and we're not mad about it!