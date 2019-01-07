RuPaul Vetoed an All Star Period Gown, Said It Was in 'Bad Taste'

"Production told me to wear my back up."

On last week's episode of RuPaul's Drag Race All Stars, Manila Luzon looked stunning as usual on the Curves and Swerves runway—but apparently her padded pink dress wasn't her first choice.

Luzon originally wanted to wear a maxi-pad dress dotted with period blood, but says that RuPaul vetoed the gown for being in "bad taste."

"Production told me to wear my back up," said Luzon on Instagram. "I was really looking forward to wearing this gown that I think celebrates a perfectly normal human experience! Many of my fans are young women who may feel pressured by society to be embarrassed by periods. It’s empowering to teach young women about their bodies, encourage them to celebrate them AND to question people who tell them not to!"

She continued:

"My goal with this look was to normalize menstruation by looking sick’ning even if I was on my period! Instead, I decided to wear the beautiful quilted dress you saw in the episode because it is not my show, it’s Ru’s."

Luzon ended the note gracefully, "Because of Ru, I have my very own platform to speak for myself and show you all my interpretation!"

VH1 and RuPaul have not yet responded to Luzon's Instagram post.