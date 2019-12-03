Lena Waithe's New Series Shows Us What a Hot Mess Your Twenties Are

From the mind of Emmy-award winning producer Lena Waithe comes Twenties, a new BET series exploring that anxiety-filled decade of figuring shit out.

The show follows Hattie (Jojo T. Gibbs), a recently-evicted queer twenty-something and aspiring TV writer who lands a job as a writer's PA. The brand new trailer shows a bit of the hijinks they get into, but the series clearly explores dating while queer in LA and more of the ins and outs of black womanhood in Hollywood.

Read the official character descriptions below:

Comedian and actress Jonica “JoJo” T. Gibbs will play “ Hattie,” who is an aspiring television writer who dreams of glory, but seems incapable of holding down a regular job. Not one to sweat the small stuff — like being evicted — Hattie doesn’t let much faze her, and when in doubt or trouble, she turns to her best friends, Nia and Marie for help. She’s a lesbian who always falls for straight women. Out of cash and desperate for a break, Hattie interviews with Ida B., a successful Black television writer/producer who calls her out on some shady tweets Hattie made some years prior. But when Ida B. offers Hattie a job as a writer’s PA, Hattie may finally have her foot planted firmly on the ladder of Hollywood success. Actress Christina Elmore will play “Marie,” a young feature film executive at Monument Pictures with a seemingly perfect life with her seemingly perfect boyfriend, Chuck. One of Hattie’s best friends, Marie does everything by the book, and although she loves Hattie, she is always lecturing Hattie about her carefree lifestyle. She and Chuck reluctantly take in Hattie while she gets on her feet. Actress Gabrielle Graham will play “Nia,” a “Trinidadian goddess” and “a lady in every sense of the word” who has been taught by her female relatives in the islands to hold herself in high esteem, especially in her dealings with men. Best friends with Marie and Hattie, Nia is an evolved, serene yet delightfully offbeat yoga instructor who longs to meet her ideal mate and get back to her true passion, acting. Actress Sophina Brown will play “Ida B.,” An Intelligent and sophisticated the successful writer and producer, who has made her mark in Hollywood. While a tough lover, she finds a soft spot for Hattie and gives her the opportunity to work on her current show “Cocoa’s Butter.” Grammy® nominated superstar Sean Michael “Big Sean” Leonard Anderson will play “Tristan,” a student in Nia's yoga class. Tristan is a bit of a Luddite; he doesn't have a cellphone, rejects a lot of modern technology's triumphs, and may be more of a nut than Nia can handle. In fact, Tristan is not a serial killer who flies under the radar to evade the law, he just believes in leading a natural life without the false dopamine hits that come from selfies and text messages and social media.

The eight-episode series will bless us cameos from a few our favorite stars including Rick Fox, Vanessa Williams, Seth Green, Kym Whitley, Big Sean, Jennifer Lewis, and more!

Expect Twenties in early 2020. Watch the trailer below.