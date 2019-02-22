#TV

Fans Are Fighting to Save Wynonna Earp Amid Production Delay

By Raffy Ermac
February 22 2019 4:59 PM EST

It looks like the future of Wynonna Earp is a little unclear.

According to The Hollywood Reporter, production of the fourth season of SyFy network's popular supernatural Western (the series that brought us one of our favorite fictional queer couples, WayHaught) has been delayed. 

While the show was renewed for another season, the reasons for the delay, THR reports, are financial hurdles facing IDW Entertainment, the company that produces Wynonna Earp

As expected, news of the production halt caused quite a stir in the fandom (especially since LGBTQ viewers are so passionate about the show's positive representation), prompting the #SaveWynonnaEarp hashtag to trend on Twitter.

Reactions to Wynonna Earp's production delay come on the heels of viewers also trying to save Netflix's One Day at a Time, another super LGBT-inclusive fan favorite that is in danger of being cancelled. 

