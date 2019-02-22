Fans Are Fighting to Save Wynonna Earp Amid Production Delay

It looks like the future of Wynonna Earp is a little unclear.

According to The Hollywood Reporter, production of the fourth season of SyFy network's popular supernatural Western (the series that brought us one of our favorite fictional queer couples, WayHaught) has been delayed.

While the show was renewed for another season, the reasons for the delay, THR reports, are financial hurdles facing IDW Entertainment, the company that produces Wynonna Earp.

As expected, news of the production halt caused quite a stir in the fandom (especially since LGBTQ viewers are so passionate about the show's positive representation), prompting the #SaveWynonnaEarp hashtag to trend on Twitter.

This show lights fires. Fires that ignite world change and equality. #Earpers are unstoppable. Together, we can do anything.

We can also fund a show if need be. #SaveWynonnaEarp #FightForWynonna #WynonnaEarp — Casey Earpin LaMora (@TwinCasadilla) February 22, 2019

Dear @Syfy & @IDWPublishing, #WynonnaEarp is one of the most original, funny, ridiculously moving & wonderfully inclusive shows on TV. Please do not cancel it. Like, pretty please. #SaveWynonnaEarp pic.twitter.com/39GQTzUBza — Laura Tisdall (@LauraTisdall) February 21, 2019

No matter what...we will fight for this show. We won’t back down. You haven’t even seen the kind of No Chill coming...stay tuned for more details on ways we can mobilize. But Remember....together we can #SaveWynonnaEarp. @SYFY @mccumberc @katherinen @IDWPublishing @IDWEntertain pic.twitter.com/ojeY6deyKj — Wynonna Earp Fans (@WynonnaFans) February 22, 2019

We're here for #WayHaught and for some badass Wynonna moves with her big ass gun #FightForWynonna https://t.co/B2TDI5yidc — Rose Gibeau (@R_MGibeau) February 22, 2019

I don't know wtf is going on, but please don't take #WynonnaEarp from me, us, or the world! This show is a beautiful example of representation & inclusivity all while still being kickass, funny, & full of heart. We will fight for our shitshow! #SaveWynonnaEarp @IDWEntertain @SYFY pic.twitter.com/etzLKmscx8 — Melanie (@MEckberg7) February 21, 2019

I haven't the slightest idea on what the fuck is happening but for jesus sake @SYFY #WynonnaEarp is the most important show.

It makes me feel at home and it gave me the opportunity to met amazing people #FightforWynonna #SaveWynonnaEarp

Porco dio se devo bestemmiare in italiano — giulia//Fight for Wynonna Earp (@JlovesWe) February 21, 2019

Reactions to Wynonna Earp's production delay come on the heels of viewers also trying to save Netflix's One Day at a Time, another super LGBT-inclusive fan favorite that is in danger of being cancelled.