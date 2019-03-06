Abbi Gets a Girlfriend in Broad City's Gayest (& Final) Season

Between Ilana's understated pansexuality, RuPaul cameos, and the fabulous enigma that is Jamie, Comedy Central's Broad City has always been hella queer. But Season 5, Ilana and Abbi's final season, has truly outgayed itself.

How you might ask? Abbi gets a girlfriend!

Throughout the series, Abbi has always gotten herself in hot water when it comes to guys. As one of her neighbors reminded her this season, "You're that girl that pegged Jeremy." And we're still not completely over the oh-so-adorable fuckboy Trey.

But after passing out at an art show, Abbi wakes up in a medical center under the care of Dr. Lesley Marnel and sparks fly all over that hospital bed. After awkwardly exchanging numbers, Dr. Lesley and Abby are already waking up in bed together and canoodling on the couch by the next episode, "Lost & Found."

When Dr. Lesley gives Abbi a hat and she wears it throughout a day of their typical hijinks, Ilana asks all the questions we're dying to know, with not-so-slyly coded in metaphors.

"So, you're a hat girl now?"

"I mean, maybe," replies Abbi. "Is that a problem?"

"I'm just—I'm surprised. You've never expressed any interest in hats. I watch your eyes when we walk, when we talk. You've never even looked at a hat."

"I guess I've never really considered them, but Lesley bought it for me so I'm gonna give it a try."

"One last thing," Ilana painfully inquires. "Do you think you're going to be a hat person for the rest of your life?"

"I don't know? Are we talking about hats?"

Ilana's complicated feelings for Abbi have long been a running joke on the show and they go unresolved for the rest of the episode as she adjusts to Lesley and her hat giving, but we're excited to see where their relationship goes from here, even if it's just a more solid friendship where the two can bond over girls they're dating.

If you can believe it, the episode gets gayer from there. The girls follow Alan Cumming into a drag brunch performance where Cumming introduces RuPaul's Drag Race alum Shangela, Sasha Velour, Jiggly Caliente, and more in a hilarious musical number.

