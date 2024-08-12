Comedian Ilana Glazer comes out as nonbinary

Comedian Ilana Glazer has come out as nonbinary in a new interview for The Independent. In the interview, the Broad City star and co-creator speaks about how it was pregnancy that made them realize they were nonbinary.

The realization that they're nonbinary comes in the middle of a long journey of more deeply finding her own sense of self. Glazer talks at length about the hardest part of her Broad City success, which has been the amount of people who cannot separate Ilana Glazer, the hardworking comedian/writer/actor/auteur, from the raunchy, honest, lovable, perpetually stoned and exceedingly horny character Ilana Wexler. Since the show's fifth and final season aired in 2019, Glazer has been given more room to separate one Ilana from another.

"It has taken me years to parse these parts of myself out,” Glazer said, crediting much of the progress on this journey to years-long standing appointments for psychoanalysis three times a week. “I’ve found a real dedicated practice to understanding myself. “I really used to believe those people [who thought I was Ilana the character] had seen these personal parts of me, but that’s not true. I now understand better who I am.”