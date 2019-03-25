Megan Mullally & Samira Wiley Kissed on Will & Grace!

Long-time Will & Grace fans cheered when this past week's episode finally addressed Karen Walker's bisexuality in a main storyline.

Actress Megan Mullally shared a kiss with guest star and Orange Is the New Black alum Samira Wiley during the final few minutes of last week's episode—prompting all of us to lose our damn minds, especially because this is the first time the show has openly addressed her character's sexuality (outside of jokes and cheap gags).

YES YES YES YES YES YES YESpic.twitter.com/fZhhHmtc4s — Mich (@PotatoForeman) March 22, 2019

The only other time Karen's feelings toward women were hinted at during the main storyline of a Will & Grace episode was when the show come close to suggesting that prominent tennis star Martina Navratilova wanted to marry her in the '80s.

Wiley is set to appear again on the NBC sitcom in the final two episodes of season 10!