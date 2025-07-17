Luke MacFarlane does sweaty, hunky things in the 'Platonic' season 2 trailer

 
Pardon me, but you’re going to need to see this.

Today, the trailer for Platonic season two dropped, and it features something very important: Luke MacFarlane doing hunky, sweaty things.

The series stars Seth Rogen and Rose Byrne as Sylvia and Will, friends who have reunited after a falling out and become wildly and hilariously enmeshed. Which is, ya know, pretty gay, even if it is strictly platonic. But more importantly, it also stars Luke Macfarlane as Sylvia’s sweet and bo-hunky partner Charlie, who we see hitting the weights with Will in the trailer.

It's sweaty, and funny, and honestly, we’re hooked on this show. It's a burst of serotonin with more than a dash of MacFarlane’s sweet bod. What's not to love?

The ensemble cast also stars Tre Hale, Carla Gallo, Andrew Lopez, and Aidy Bryant. Platonic season 2 premieres August 6 on Apple TV+. Check out the trailer below.

