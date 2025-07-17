7 disabled LGBTQ+ characters from TV shows we love

In the first season, only one couple stayed engaged, but so far, season two has more couples who are still all loved up.

Now that season two is over and the dramatic and spicy reunion is in the can, let’s check back in with the cast and find out where their relationships stand today.

Who is still together?

AJ & Britney: From player to lovebirds Netflix When the show started, Britney was the one who wanted to get married, but AJ felt insecure about Britney being more successful than her and worried about Britney being more focused on her business than her relationship. After AJ was accused of being a player while on the show and Britney developed a sweet friendship with her trial wife Marita, they were the first to get engaged. Where are they now? Not only are AJ and Britney are still together, but AJ upgraded Britney’s engagement ring from the one she proposed with on the show. So far, they don’t have a date set for the wedding yet, but the two are committed to each other and Britney’s VitaLuxx business seems to be going strong.

Dayna & Magan: Chaos, hook-ups, and happily-ever-after Netflix Dayna was the one to give the ultimatum to Magan, who wasn’t ready to tie the knot because she was still anxious about coming out to her conservative Lebanese family. Both Magan and Dayna seemed to fall hard for their trial spouses, and the two argued during the course of the show, but in the end, they made up and got engaged. Where are they now? Fans may be disappointed that Dayna — who came across as a villain — is still engaged to Magan, who viewers were hoping would end up with Haley, but Dayna and Magan are still engaged and planning on getting married, though they’ve yet to set a date.

Pilar & Haley: Ten years together leads to fairytale ending Netflix While Pilar’s trial marriage to Kyle was a bumpy road, Haley seemed to fall hard for her temporary spouse, Magan. The two even shared “I love you’s” and were open about having sex. But in the end, Pilar and Haley got engaged when Pilar popped the question. Where are they now? The happy couple is still engaged and has plans to elope instead of planning a big wedding.

Kyle & Bridget: The love triangle that wasn't Netflix The couple came on the show with Kyle giving the ultimatum and Bridget not understanding what “the point of marriage” is. Kyle and Bridget both had eyes for Pilar while the cast was in the dating phase of the show, but ultimately, Kyle and Pilar ended up in a tumultuous trial marriage, while Bridget formed a friendship with her trial wife, Ashley. Despite Bridget not being interested in saying “I do” when the show started, she ended up popping the question on Ultimatum Day, and Kyle accepted her proposal. Where are they now? Bridget and Kyle are still happily engaged, and both still follow Pilar on Instagram.

Who broke up?

Ashley & Marita: What happens when love languages clash Netflix Ashley was the one to issue the ultimatum before coming on the show, and Marita made it clear that she needed to be romanced in her relationship before considering saying “I do.” Ashley barely got any airtime on the show, but Marita, who originally was hoping to be paired with AJ for her trial marriage, ended up having a very touching relationship with Britney. During the trial marriage, Britney showed Marita what being with a thoughtful, romantic partner was like, but when Ultimatum Day came around, Ashley ended up being the one to break things off with Marita. Where are they now? It was revealed during the reunion that Marita and Ashley took a trip together to Key West after their breakup. At the reunion, the two fought, and Marita ended up storming out while crying. Ashley and Marita are still broken up.