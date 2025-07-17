7 disabled LGBTQ+ characters from TV shows we love

There are a broad spectrum of disabilities in the world, but representation in media is still severely lacking. If you're hoping for intersectionality, that number dwindles to something even smaller. Fortunately, this sort of inclusivity does seem to be something media is gradually getting just a little bit better at, one character at a time. So for now, here are seven of our favorite LGBTQ+ characters with disabilities on TV.
1. Ryan Hayes - 'Special'
Ryan O'Connell as Ryan Hayes in Special
Netflix
Ryan O'Connell's Special centered entirely around the life of a gay man with cerebral palsy — played by a gay man with cerebral palsy. Serving as both star and creator, O'Connell brought a level of authenticity to the show that was deeply refreshing, especially considering its candid take on relationships and sex.
2. Bibi Garvey - 'Bad Sisters'
Sarah Greene as Bibi Garvey in Bad Sisters
Apple TV+
The first season of Bad Sisters was a masterclass in revelations, including the horrific way in which middle sister Bibi Garvey lost her eye. Although she's mostly adjusted to the change by the time the show begins, unexpected difficulties do factor in to her arc; fortunately, she's got the support of not only her sisters, but her wife, too.
3. Marvin - 'Queer as Folk (2022)'
Eric Graise as Marvin in Queer as Folk (2022)
Peacock
Peacock's Queer as Folk reboot may not have lasted long, but it did give us some memorable moments, including one episode that revolved around a "crip rave" for disabled queers looking to hook up. Marvin (played by gay, disabled actor Eric Graise), a double amputee and wheelchair user, wasn't the only queer, disabled character on the show (Julian, played by Ryan O'Connell, was another regular), but he's one we certainly would have liked to see more of had the show continued.
4. General Amaya - 'The Dragon Prince'
General Amaya in The Dragon Prince
Netflix
General Amaya is the kind of badass character you love to love no matter what kind of representation she offers. But having a deaf character meant a lot to fans of the animated series, and when it started becoming clear that Amaya was a fan of the ladies, she solidified her place among our iconic faves.
5. Izzy Hands - 'Our Flag Means Death'
Con O'Neill as Izzy Hands in Our Flag Means Death
Max
Izzy Hands was a controversial character, but he also served as a great reminder that characters don't have to be good people in order to make for great TV — or to be beloved by fans. Izzy loses his leg early on in season two of the pirate romcom, leading to some enjoyable shenanigans regarding the crew's attempt to fashion him a prosthetic leg.
6. Quinni Gallagher-Jones - 'Heartbreak High'
Chloe Hayden as Quinni Gallagher-Jones in Heartbreak High
Netflix
Netflix's Heartbreak High reboot has been praised for the way it approached Quinni's autism, largely just because the show made her a full-fledged character with meaningful relationships without shying away from the difficulties she and others (including her gf) have navigating her disability. Quinni is played by autistic actor Chloé Hayden.
7. Alex Manes - 'Roswell, NM'
Tyler Blackburn as Alex Manes in Roswell, NM
The CW
Roswell, NM did face some criticism for not always remembering to have Alex Manes (played by bisexual actor Tyler Blackburn) act like he had a prosthetic leg, but overall, this was still welcome intersectional representation. And fans sure did love the relationship between him and Michael.